The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles premieres, teaser out

The Real World Homecoming actors will reunite once again to entertain Los Angeles. Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, Jon Brennan, and Tami Roman will come on screen for the next installment of the Paramount+ series. The cast of The Real World: Los Angeles will bring up real topics. The first teaser is out for The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.



Paramount+ and MTV just released the first footage from the second installment of the reunion series. This footage also reveals who from the original cast is returning. The cast will reunite at the same iconic Venice beach house they lived in back in 1993. After decades, the former roommates will reconnect again under one roof. This time Los Angeles is going to get more of real issues and real-life drama. The cast will again find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling.



The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles will premiere on November 24, on Paramount+.



The Real World: Los Angeles is known for making history. They are famous for featuring confessional interviews. The cast members exit midseason and new guests move in. they even had featured a wedding. The Real World: Los Angeles is known for tackling important issues like same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex, and eating disorders.



Unfortunately, one cast member of the first installment of Homecoming reunited the very first Real World had to participate via Skype. Eric Nies was tested positive for COVID earlier this year, just ahead of filming.