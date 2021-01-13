The razor reusable mask ventilates the air and enhances your voice

The dubbing project Hazel, Mask, is currently a concept and is not available for purchase, which “addresses the environmental issues of disposable masks while at the same time improving the features of many application personal protective covers,” Razor said in a statement. Tuesday.

The company, a major hardware manufacturer for computer mice and laptops, claims to use the mask N95 medical quality respirator; Detachable and rechargeable ventilators; And ventilation controllers.

Ventilators can be recharged and cleaned by placing them inside a wireless charging box, in which UV lamps are disinfected.

The company claims that the waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is made from recyclable plastics and further reduces its environmental impact.