The razor reusable mask ventilates the air and enhances your voice

The dubbing project Hazel, Mask, is currently a concept and is not available for purchase, which “addresses the environmental issues of disposable masks while at the same time improving the features of many application personal protective covers,” Razor said in a statement. Tuesday.
The company, a major hardware manufacturer for computer mice and laptops, claims to use the mask N95 medical quality respirator; Detachable and rechargeable ventilators; And ventilation controllers.
Ventilators can be recharged and cleaned by placing them inside a wireless charging box, in which UV lamps are disinfected.
The company claims that the waterproof, scratch-resistant mask is made from recyclable plastics and further reduces its environmental impact.
The sheer design of the mask allows people to see the wearer’s face, and the lights inside the mask operate automatically in the dark. A microphone and amplifier enhances confusing speech.
Wearers can customize their look by activating two lighting zones with 16.8 million colors and a variety of dynamic lighting effects.
“Project Hazel Smart Mask concept should be functional, but convenient and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic,” said Min-Liang Tan, co-founder and CEO of Razor.
The mask has no release date yet, as it is yet to be finalized, Razor’s spokesman told CNN.
Earlier in the Corona virus epidemics, Razor modified production facilities in China to make masks.
In May, the company, which is headquartered in both Singapore and Las Vegas, said the country was offering millions of free masks in Singapore as corona virus cases were on the rise.
“Devoted music expert. Zombie ninja. Twitter fan. Web junkie. Friendly beer fanatic.”