The Promised Neverland Season 2: Everything To Know!

The long-awaited trailer for Season 2 of The Promised Neverland has been published. The viewers are now even more eager to see the anime’s second season.

The teaser also unveiled a number of new characters and demons that the orphanage’s youngsters will encounter. The fans had to wait several weeks for the second season to premiere. They can’t wait any longer.

The Promised Neverland is a horror-thriller anime television series from Japan. The plot is based on Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu’s manga series of the same name.

On January 11, 2019, the anime premiered. It has a total of twelve episodes, the final of which aired on March 29, 2019. The anime was positively reviewed by critics. It also took home a number of accolades, including the best fantasy prize.

Read more: Mariah Carey Net Worth: How Mariah Carey Is So Rich?

A Discovery of Witches Season 3: Everything to know

Everything You Need to Know About The Walking Dead Season 10

Season 2 of The Promised Neverland: When Will It Be Released?

All anime fans will be in for a tremendous treat in the next year. Boruto and Black Clover will begin their long-awaited storylines. Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen has already shattered the internet.

After that, there will be the premiere of TPN. The Promised Neverland Season 2 will be released worldwide on January 7, 2021, according to the producers. The latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Aniplex for fans to view.

What is Going to Happen?

TPN’s second season will be more dramatic than ever before. It will begin with the departure of Emma, Ray, and the other Grace Field House youngsters. All of them will venture out into the world and discover how dangerous it truly is.

Because it will be set in a completely new setting, the anime’s theme will become increasingly darker. In the first season, there was a cat and mouse game, but things will be different this time. In the second season, the kids are confronted with demons and must fight for their lives.

Season 2 of The Promised Neverland will follow the plot of the manga’s next five volumes. As a result, the “Search for Minerva” and “The Promised Forest” arcs will be seen in the second season. Furthermore, the fate of Norman, who was presumed dead by the end of the first season, will most likely be revealed in the upcoming part.

Season 2 Trailer for The Promised Neverland!

The long-awaited trailer for the dark fantasy anime has finally arrived. After seeing it, the fans have gone insane.

It is unquestionably boosting the popularity of the anime series. Season 2 of The Promised Neverland is already one of the most eagerly anticipated anime series of the coming year. Norman has left a gadget to Emma in the trailer, which will aid the family in locating Mr. Minerva. The outer world, on the other hand, is crueler than they imagine.

About The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland is a Shueisha Weekly Shonen Jump manga written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu. The series will be published in English, digitally, and in print by Viz Media.

A1 Pictures produced an anime series based on a manga that aired for 12 episodes in January 2019. In December 2020, a live-action adaptation will be released.

Emma, Norman, and Ray, the brightest kids in the Grace Field House orphanage, are the focus of the series. All of the children have lived well under the care of the woman they call “Mom.”

What more could an orphan want than good food, clean clothes, and the ideal learning environment? Emma and Norman, on the other hand, one day discover the awful truth about the outside world that they have been prohibited to witness.

Conclusion

The latest pandemic has taken a toll on the entertainment sector, with the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping throughout the globe, and the anime and manga business is no exception.

Major series such as Oregairu Season 3, Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2, and Sword Art Online Alicization: War of the Underworld Part 2 have been rescheduled for next season.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 is the most recent addition to the ever-growing list, as it has been officially delayed.