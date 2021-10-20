‘The Promised Neverland’ got off to a good start, and it was one of the most promising anime series in its first season.

The anime is based on a Japanese manga series by Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu, which was written by Kaiu Shirai and drawn by Posuka Demizu. It depicts the storey of orphaned children who attempt to flee the orphanage after learning that they were merely raised to become demon food.

After a successful launch in Japan in January 2019, the first season was quickly renewed for a second season in March of the same year.

On January 8, 2021, the second season premiered and ended on March 26, 2021. Season 2 has, unfortunately, failed to live up to the enthusiasm and expectations that the previous season generated. Despite the disappointment of many anime lovers, there are still many who hope for a third season of ‘The Promised Neverland.’

Will they get their wish? Let’s have a look.

Is ‘The Promised Neverland’ Set to Return for A Third Season?

Not yet, and possibly not in the future. Given the unfortunate outcome of ‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2, which ended in March 2021, it may still be too early for a renewal. Due to the incredibly poor criticism on season 2’s storyline, the anime’s future may now be jeopardised.

The first season was successful and well-received by viewers. On MyAnimeList, it has an 8.58/10 rating, and on IMDB, it has an 8.4/10 rating. However, as a result of the criticism, the second season’s ratings plummeted. Season 2 has only a 5.45 rating on MyAnimeList.

Season 2 contains “total and utter disdain for the fantastic tone and mood that was so carefully built in the previous season, and rushing a once interesting tale to high hell to make it a sloppy mess,” according to HellLyter in a review.

Despite this, fans continue to ask CloverWorks to make a third season of the anime. The studio, however, may be more interested in spending their time and efforts on their new project, ‘Fate/Grand Order – Grand Temple of Time: Solomon,’ given the bad response they received from the previous season.

Are There Any Chances That ‘The Promised Neverland’ Will Be Renewed For Season 3?

To be honest, the possibilities appear to be dwindling right now. Apart from the bad criticism, the studio may be preoccupied with a new project. It’s also worth mentioning that, albeit hurriedly, the second season has already finished up the entire manga’s plot. At the very least, there could have been enough source material to construct another season.

Season 2 on the other hand, rushed the plot. Using still photos from previous cycles, the finale brought the storey to a close. This is a horrible, poor, and shameless attempt to bring a promising anime to a close. ‘The Promised Neverland’ deserved so much more. However, it appears that the anime is no longer redeemable, as a third season of ‘The Promised Neverland’ is unlikely to be released. Instead of a third season, we’re more likely to see a spinoff or a reboot.

Released Date of The Promise Neverland’s Season 3

The creators did not completely follow the manga, nor did they take their own route. There is still no official word on when Season 3 of The Promised Neverland will be published. However, we can make some predictions based on previous seasons’ production timetables. Its first season premiered in May 2018 and concluded in January 2019. Season 2 premiered in January 2021 following a cover-delayed release from its planned October 2020 release date.

If season 3 follows a similar production schedule, The Promised Neverland might be back in Spring or Summer 2022.

The season is highly unlikely due to the overwhelming negative response from fans. Toshiya Ono and Kaiu Shirai refused to accept the credits for episode 10 because the season’s completion and writing were so bad. The anime was bad for both those who had read the manga and those who hadn’t. Anime requires a reboot rather than a new season. The second season must be restructured before the manufacturers begin working on the series.

The Promise Neverland’s Season 2 Ending

Fans greeted the anime series “The Promised Neverland” with rapturous applause. “The Promised Neverland,” based on the popular manga of the same name, follows an orphan named Emma (Sumire Morohoshi/Erica Mendez), a bright and kind young girl. She lives in the Grace Field House with her fellow orphans, who are cared for by their “mother” Isabella (Yko Kaida/Laura Post). While life at the orphanage appears to be going swimmingly at first, Emma and her friend Norman (Maaya Uchida/Jeannie Tirado) soon discover that they are being raised as livestock to feed to demons beyond the property’s boundaries.

Season 1 follows the kids as they try to get free from Grace Field House and learn the truth about the world. The first season was well-loved by fans and got high marks from critics, eliciting high expectations for Season 2. Unfortunately, “The Promised Neverland’s” second season did not do as well as the first. Many people believe it may have destroyed the entire show. Let’s take a closer look at what happened at the Season 2 finale.

In Depth Look On The Promise Neverland’s Season 2

Many anime series have strayed from the manga and developed their own plots. It’s uncommon that an anime succeeds in changing the original tale. In most anime, it is actually quite lethal. The Promised Neverland appears to be the most recent illustration of what occurs when an anime disregards the original material. The Promised Neverland’s second season is off to a strong start.

It practically matches the first season in terms of quality. However, as the plot unfolds, it looks like the anime is being viewed in reverse. Rather than making simple changes, the designers used a roundabout approach. To fit everything in, the anime skipped four arcs and left out important characters like Yuugo and Lucas, who were critical to Ray and Emma’s development.

The complete removal of these arcs has disappointed viewers because they had some key elements that defined The Promised Neverland as a dark fantasy anime. The majority of these interesting stories were condensed into a few phrases and a few unusual observations. It’s even worse for those who haven’t read the manga because a lot of questions remain unanswered.

