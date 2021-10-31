Is There The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action?

The Powerpuff Girls are back and better than ever!

Everything We Know So Far

After CW confirms the pilot episode “was simply a miss,” ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ Live-Action Reboot goes back to the drawing board.

In this upcoming live-action reboot of the classic kid’s film, three members of the popular 1980s animated series are returning to save audiences once again.

But first, there are some renovations that must be done.

The first cartoon, released in April 1996, followed three superhero sisters named Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup who were accidentally created by their father (Professor Utonium) when he added ‘Chemical X’ to his mixture of ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice in his basement laboratory.

The live-action adaptation will not feature the original creator, Craig McCracken. However, when asked whether he’ll be part of the network’s revival, he said that he is ‘interested to see what does with it.’

The next reboot will feature a significantly different narrative from the original cartoon.

This is all you need to know about the Reboot.

The Story of the New the Powerpuff Girls Series

The dubbed “,” the next reboot series will feature our beloved childhood cartoon characters as adults.

The young women are already in their mid-twenties, and they resent the time they lost to crimefighting.

But they’ll have to reunite and save the world yet again due to bad circumstances.

Variety released information about adult superheroes in March 2021.

Here’s how the site billed Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup.

However, CW decided to scrap the entire pilot episode in May 2021 and start over with the script. The news came just a few days after an alleged portion of the script appeared on the internet, triggering outrage.

Who Will Star in the Powerpuff Girls Live-Action?

Original cast members include Dove Cameron as Blossom, Chloe Bennet as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup.

However, in August 2021, Bennet resigned from the position due to scheduling difficulties, according to Variety.

The casting for the new Blossom was set to begin in the fall.

Chloe Bennet is recognized for her work on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D… The actress dyed her hair red after her Powerpuff casting was made public and went online to announce her new hairstyle, which she called “female, Asian, red-headed, superhero (again)”.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Gump and Dove Cameron have been linked to play Bubbles and Buttercup.

Dove Cameron is a 25-year-old American actress and singer who rose to prominence from her roles in Liv and Maddie, The Descendants, and Camp Rock. Winnie Harlow has taken acting seriously, and she even starred in the ABC television series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alongside Chloe Pratt (C). Cameron has also been very generous in providing us with sneak peeks of the upcoming reboot, which only makes us adore her more.

Yana Perrault is a Broadway actress who will make her film debut in “Powerpuff.” Professor Utonium, the Powerpuff Girls’ scientist father, will be played by Eddy Duar.

Nicholas Podany will star as Mojo Jojo. Podany, like Perrault, has a Broadway history. According to Variety, Jojo will be dealing with identity issues as an adult.

Jojo was the average fan, who loved The Powerpuff Girls as a youngster, despite his father’s hatred for them. ‘As an adult, JoJo finds his sweetness and fury in constant combat’.

The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action Premiere

The official announcement has yet to be made, but the Powerpuff Girls is still expected to hit theaters this year. Filming for the series pilot began in April 2021. However, after CW deemed the pilot episode unpalatable, production for the reboot was halted.

‘We do pilots because things may occasionally go wrong. This was only a miss,’ he stated during The CW’s upfront press conference in May 2021, according to Deadline. ‘We believe in the cast,’ one exec said, ‘and we believe in Diablo and Heather, the writers. The pilot didn’t work in this case.’

As of October 2021, there have been no new development or production updates regarding the reboot.

Trailer of the Powerpuff Girls Live-action