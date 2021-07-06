The Paul – Haynes confuses reinforcement: he I can not say he is my player…… (USA)

Gabriel Haynes, the current USA coach of Atlanta United, is close to welcoming Brian Romero to the attack. 30-year-old winger Defensa y left Justice and M.L.S.

At a press conference, Gabriel Haynes confuses Brian Romero with another athlete.

"He was not on my team, he was part of the youth team, and then they went on to train like the old ones, but I can not say it was my sport. Forgetting that Romero was a key player, he headed in with Gabriel Haynes.

According to the Argentine press, Matthias Romero, a young man from the Argentine juniors, was part of the reserves, so Haynes coached the main team.