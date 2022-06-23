What Does Charlize Theron Have to Say About “The Old Guard 2”?

Charlize Theron and her co-stars “go to work” on the second installment of “The Old Guard.”

Behind-the-scenes photos: The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron, who plays the lead role in the upcoming sequel to the hit Netflix film The Old Guard, has released two behind-the-scenes photos that show several of the actors who appeared in the first film returning for the second installment. Filming for the sequel is now confirmed to be underway.

The photographs, which were uploaded by Theron on Twitter, show the returning stars sitting outside and smiling while they converse with one another. It says in the message, “Let’s get to work right now. Netflix Film, #TheOldGuard2, @OldGuardMovie, and #TheOldGuard2 on Twitter “reiterating the news that the film’s production has indeed kicked off at this point.

In the photographs, Theron can be seen reuniting with her co-stars Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), KiKi Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk), and Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin), and Luca Marinelli (Martin Eden), all of whom had roles in the original movie. Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), who was just recently added to the film, also appears in the photo with the cast alongside Victoria Mahoney, who has replaced Gina Prince-Bythewood as the director of the film.

In addition to the returning actors, Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) also appears in the photo. Uma Thurman, who appeared in Pulp Fiction, is also scheduled to feature in the sequel in an unspecified role, although she does not appear in the photographs that Charlize Theron tweeted.

The Old Guard was initially released in the summer of 2020 on Netflix to positive reviews from critics. The film earned an 80 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes alongside a 70 percent audience rating. The Old Guard was based on the comic book of the same name that was created by Greg Ruka and Leandro Fernández.

The film received praise for the action sequences that it contained as well as the performances that were given by the cast. The praise that was given to the movie was reflective of its popularity, as seen by the fact that it quickly rose to become one of the most-watched movies on the streaming site. The plot of the movie centered on a group of immortal mercenaries who fought to keep their identity a secret from those around them.

The announcement that a sequel will be released in 2021 did not come as a shock to many people due to the popularity of the first movie. Fans of the original film may now start getting excited about the return of their favorite characters when The Old Guard 2 eventually makes its debut on Netflix, even though the specifics of the plot of the sequel are not yet known. Production on the sequel has now begun.

Mahoney is the director of The Old Guard 2, and its cast includes Ejiofor, Golding, and Thurman in addition to Theron, Layne, Kenzari, and Marinelli. Matthias Schoenaerts (Red Sparrow) and Veronica Ngô (Da 5 Bloods) also appear in the film.

Netflix has just made the first Old Guard film available to stream on their platform. The release date for The Old Guard 2 has not yet been determined.

Since there have been no hints whatsoever regarding the direction in which the story of the second film will go, it is possible that more information will become available now that production has at last begun. It’s possible that in the next months, we’ll also hear announcements regarding additional cast members for supporting roles in The Old Guard 2 as well. Since filming has already begun, it is impossible to say for sure when the movie will be released; but, if I were a betting woman, I would put my money on 2023.