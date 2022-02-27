The OA Season 3: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

According to critics, Netflix’s science fiction series The OA, created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, has grown into one of the most bizarre and amazing shows on television right now.

Reddit dives and lavish praise for its first season erupted out of nowhere, and its highly anticipated second episode debuted in spring 2019 and produced even more Reddit deeps. In addition to being the best TV show of 2019 and Netflix’s best original series, we’ve also included it on our list of 2019 sci-fi shows to watch.

While The OA is a mind-boggling story about a blind woman’s multi-dimensional journey, it leaves viewers wanting answers to all of the mind-boggling issues it raises. Additionally, we at Thrillist have been pondering key things like what’s going on with Season 3 and how we can get our hands on a copy of The Simpsons: The Movie. Everything you need to know about The OA: Part III may be found here.

Will There Be a Season 3 of “The Oa”?

Part III of The OA will not be available on Netfilx. The series was discontinued after two seasons in August 2019. Netflix’s head of originals Cindy Holland said: “We are immensely pleased of The OA’s 16 captivating chapters and grateful to Brit and Zal for sharing their ambitious vision and bringing it to life… We hope to collaborate with them again in this and possibly other areas.”

The OA fans erupted in on-site protests and hunger strikes after the cancellation, but Variety revealed in late August that the creators had no intentions to extend the series, even with a movie. The showrunners apparently explored it, but ultimately concluded a movie’s timeframe wouldn’t allow for a satisfactory end to a five-season plot arc. Given that Netflix was a producer of the show, it appears that The OA is genuinely dead.

Canceled: The OA Season 3

Netflix does not provide audience statistics, and the cancellation of The OA occurred alongside other choices to cancel a number of other original series, including Tuca & Bertie, but it’s an unusual move given that the show’s tale was reportedly meant to be told across five seasons.

The series’ creator, Holland herself, revealed to IndieWire in July 2018, months before Season 2 premiered, that the show was originally intended to be a multi-season project with Netflix on board.

She expressed herself as follows: “The OA is absolutely great… I believe we were all extremely enthused from the beginning when Brit [Marling] and Zal [Batmanglij] pitched us a five-season arc, which they proposed to us.” Mr. Isaacs, who portrayed the villain, Dr. Hap reiterated this concept in a more recent interview with us in March of this year. So it appears that Netflix was no longer as enthusiastic about their ideas and opted to put them on hold.

Cast: The OA Season 3

So far, the only actor who has confirmed that he or she will participate on the show is—you guessed it—Brit Marling, who will play “a pivotal role.” The fact that she’ll be playing the reclusive billionaire rather than the Gen Z amateur sleuth comes as little surprise, but stranger things have happened in Marling-Batmanglij films in the past. There haven’t been any other casting announcements yet, but we’ll post them here as soon as they are announced.

