The new US embassy in Priya accounts for more than half of Cape Verde's GDP – News

“The construction of the embassy alone will cost more than $ 100 million [84,2 milhões de euros] In the Cape Verdean economy ”, US Ambassador to Cape Verde Jeff Dockle took place on Sunday as construction work on the new US Embassy in Priya began.

"The new embassy celebrates American and Cape Verdean art and pays homage to our long-standing relationship," the ambassador said, guaranteeing that the new facilities would lead to "expanding" bilateral relations, using the work worldwide at a budget of 439 million dollars (370 million euros, expected this year from Cape Verde. GDP (7 707 million)), to Cape Verdean contractors, shares the "most recent and innovative techniques" of this work.

According to Cape Verde's Deputy Prime Minister Olavo Correa, the US State Department's mission marks another "major milestone in friendly relations" between the two countries.

The government embassy said the new US embassy would cover an area of ​​4.6 hectares and would employ about 300 people after its construction, with more than 90% of them being Cape Verdeans, with a direct impact on salaries and benefits around five. Million dollars [4,2 milhões de euros] Annuals ”.

"Cape Verde has been very friendly with the United States for more than 200 years, a very close current relationship, and of course evolution will be very positive," admitted Olavo Korea, Cape Verde's finance minister.

In April this year, Lusa announced that the Priya City Council had set aside $ 2.5 million to sell a piece of land in the center of the capital, Cape Verde, to the US government to build a new embassy.

The terms of the sale were included in a debate in the Cape Verdean Municipal Assembly on April 27, which approved various additions to the agreement, which were agreed upon in 2019, and after the US State Department preempted the ownership, the plot included the previous 22,506 square meters (m3) from 23.39 m2. Land going up to 2.

With these changes, the municipality unanimously approved a new contract with the United States for the sale of land in Warsaw da Cambanhia, in the center of the city of Priya, from the previously estimated US $ 2,450,000 (approximately two million euros) to US $ 2,516,768 (approximately 2.1 million euros).

According to Cape Verdean officials, the plan to build a new US embassy in the state of Cape Verde includes nearly five million euros, including the land of Escola Secundaria Senego Jacinto and this Semara da Priya. .

The work has not yet begun, and 2019 data show that during the 1992/93 school year, Seneco Jacinto High School, located in the city of Priya, had 1,800 students, 110 teachers and 20 staff. .

At the same time, the then Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of Cape Verde, Louis Philippe Tavares, assured that the work would progress only after the students were transferred to the new school.

"The decision to build a new US embassy in Cape Verde comes 200 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations and 44 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations," the minister said, clarifying the terms of the business.

With the sale of state property covering an area of ​​approximately 13,000 square meters, the government will receive $ 5.8 million (8 4.8 million). This agreement provides for the building to be returned to Cape Verde State if it does not comply or deviate from the purpose of justifying the sale.