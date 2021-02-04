The new Covit-19 test trials are the first time two different vaccines have been mixed

London – When the world is struggling to get vaccinated New types of Govit-19, Tries something that can speed up a new testing process: mixed views.

Patients participating in a clinical trial launched Thursday in the United Kingdom will receive different vaccines for their first and second doses: the developed vaccine University of Oxford and Astrogeneca, Followed by Pfizer and Bioendech, Or vice versa.

The UK Department of Health said it was the first type of study – patients usually receive two doses of the same vaccine – and that it would help determine the safety of mixing doses in different groups and variants. Different time intervals.

People are waiting to receive the Govt-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Winding Wheel Theater in Chesterfield, England. Carl Resine / Reuters

The researchers said they wanted participants over the age of 50 and had not yet been vaccinated to participate in the trial.

The 13-month study, called “Com-Cove”, is expected to report early findings in the summer. Its data will lead to a change in the UK Vaccination policy.

In the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recently changed guidance For the Covid-19 vaccine, patients say they can mix Modern and Pfizer doses “under exceptional circumstances.”

But both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are based on the same messenger RNA, or MRNA, site-based. However, the UK experiment involves mixing vaccines based on different techniques. The AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine Uses inactive adenovirus, a type of virus that causes colds.

Download NBC News app For important news and politics

Test participants will be tested to monitor their antibodies and D cells, which search for and attack infected cells.

“This is a very important medical test that will provide us with the most important evidence of the safety of these vaccines when used in a variety of ways,” said Kovid-19 Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadim Zahawi in a statement.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tom, the UK’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer in charge of the study, said: “There are definite advantages to having data that can support a more flexible immunization program.”

“By combining vaccines, it is also possible to give the immune response higher antibody levels that last longer; we do not know if this will not be evaluated in a clinical trial,” he said.

Related

The UK faced criticism Delaying the second vaccination Some patients may prefer to give the first dose as much as possible, up to 12 weeks, rather than the recommended 21 days.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock This week pointed to new research, Which has not yet been reviewed, suggests that patients show higher immunity to cochineal and reduce transmission after a single dose.

There are vaccine shortages and distribution issues Reported across the United States, Many EU countries receive Much less than expected.

Despite approvals in the UK and elsewhere, the Oxford / Astrogeneca vaccine is not yet approved in the United States, although Germany, Sweden, Austria and Poland recommend against giving it to people over 65 years of age.

Phase 3 Test results last week Showed the development of a vaccine Johnson & Johnson And Johnson Drugs provided effective protection against shingles with a single shot.

The UK has so far vaccinated more than 10 million of its 66 million citizens and its government aims to vaccinate 15 million, including the most vulnerable groups, by February 15.

It is in the UK, with more than 109,000 Govt-related deaths so far Fifth highest epidemic death toll In this world.

The four countries with the highest mortality rates are India, Brazil, Mexico and the United States.

America’s death toll now More than 450,000, According to the latest NBC News account.