The MP alleged fraud through the United States, the Emirates and Tunisia.

According to O'Go's accessible search message, "fraudulent schemes have been set up that could harm the interests of Benfica SAD, the former Esprito Santo Group and the current Novo Banco and Portuguese government."

The Ministry of Public Affairs (MP) has said that Louis Philippe Vieira has diverted money from the SAD embedded in its "profits" and "from the companies under its control", according to an O'Hogo accessible search dispatch that "fraudulent schemes were set up" by Benfica SAD, former Esprito Santo Group and current Novo To the detriment of the interests of Bango and the Portuguese government. "

This is the money left over from athletes' transfers and circulation by foreign-type companies and Benfica's "excesses," MP said. Considers and is registered in Tunisia, United States, United Arab Emirates and United Arab Emirates. , Directly or indirectly controlled by Bruno Macedo ".

According to the search warrant, the Ministry of Public Works considers that these companies were instrumental in meaning that "funds obtained through business simulations were held in them, i.e. those related to the Benfica SAT led by Louis Philippe Vieira". This document indicates the "total value of at least 49 2,494,900.00", MP. It was "used for the benefit of companies in the real estate sector of the same Louis Philippe Vieira's private sector, i.e. used for borrowing" for the sale of liabilities and assets ".

In what he categorized as "projects", the leader of the Eagles "gained the reassurance of family members like his son Diego Vieira, but also from the business world, especially the agency and the intermediaries of football players. Football, the case of Bruno Macedo". The latter lists several intermediaries and law firms, the latter using "corporate structures set up abroad by third parties and, if necessary, justifying the intervention of these firms in a contract or a financial transaction".

Among various companies, Master International, "used to save extra value", "should be reflected as a profit in the accounts of Benfica SAD" as a result of the sale of the economic rights of athletes Derlis Gonzalez and Claudio Korea, valued at 1, 1,280 million. The problem is the trade-in, which the government says has turned the transfer of Central Caesar Martins to Benfica to "a much higher value" than what it should have done, resulting in a "tax cut" for the SAT packed in more than 1.3 million euros, with Prague heading to receive 830,000 euros. Includes payments to other organizations such as Sports Finance and Springlabrand SA.