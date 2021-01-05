The Los Angeles County Ambulance Team said Covit-19 patients were unlikely to survive the catastrophic uprising.

New infections have been reported by one in five residents tested for Govt-19.

Since there were no hospital beds, the ambulance crew in the district was instructed not to carry patients whose chances of survival were low. Also patients undergoing transport often have to wait a few hours to get to bed.

“Hospitals are declaring internal disasters and the church should open gyms to serve as hospital units,” said Superintendent Hilda Solis, calling the situation a “human disaster.”

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said one person dies from the virus every 15 minutes.

But it will get worse. Officials say they are leading to fears arising from holiday meetings.

“The increase in cases could come in weeks as a result of holiday and New Year’s Eve parties and returning travelers,” Ferrer said. “In January we will experience the worst conditions we have ever faced with a full epidemic. It’s hard to imagine.”

Here’s how bad things are already.

The ambulance crew gave strict instructions

Upon admission to the hospital, the Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency (EMS) ordered the ambulance crew not to transport patients with low chances of survival to hospitals and to protect the use of oxygen.

Prior to the outbreak, when health workers and resources were readily available, patients with no chance of recovery could be taken to the hospital for treatment by ambulance.

But Los Angeles hospitals are now in capacity and many medical facilities do not have the space to take patients who are unlikely to survive, the company said. Patients whose hearts have stopped despite resuscitation efforts should no longer be taken to hospitals, County EMS said.

“EMS and 9-1-1 are effective immediately due to the severe impact of the Govt-19 infection, and hospitals, adult patients (18 years or older) will not be subjected to blunt trauma and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) [if]The return of spontaneous rotation (ROSC) has not been achieved in this sector, ”the company said in a statement to ambulance workers last week.

The memo states that if there are no signs of breathing or pulse, the EMS will continue to resurrect for at least 20 minutes. If the patient is confirmed after the resuscitation period, they will be taken to a hospital. If the patient is pronounced dead at the scene or the pulse cannot be restored, paramedics will no longer take the body to the hospital.

Furthermore, the lack of oxygen has put pressure on the system to protect the supply as it is being delivered to a large number of Covid-19 patients.

“Due to the urgent need to preserve oxygen, EMS should only provide extra oxygen to patients with oxygen concentrations less than 90%, with immediate effect,” EMS said in a note to the ambulance team on Monday.

Ambulances wait for hours outside hospitals

Even after they arrive at hospitals, some EMTs may have to wait outside for hours because hospitals often do not have enough beds to carry patients inside.

“We have to wait at least two to four hours for a hospital, now we have to drive more … then we have to wait another three hours,” EMT Jimmy Web told CNN affiliate KCAL

Dr Mark Xstein, commander of the Los Angeles Fire Department EMS Bureau, told CNN affiliate that local authorities were trying to encourage the public not to call 911. KABC.

“One of our biggest challenges is getting our ambulances out of the emergency room,” Xstein said. Related . “When our paramedics and EMTs take a patient to the emergency department, a transfer of care must take place. For patients who are unstable or unable to move safely to a waiting room or chair, a bed may need to be transferred to the emergency department. Those beds are no longer available.”

While ambulances are waiting in hospitals, there are fewer people responding to other 911 calls, which leads to delayed responses.