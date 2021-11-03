The Lighthouse | Watch Out The Newest Trailer

Lighthouse is a psychological thriller that tells the story of two lighthouse keepers, one living and one dead, as they work together to save a young girl from an otherworldly force. This movie looks like it’s going to be intense and scary!

It will be in theaters on July 27th so make sure you go see it! Stay with Article to know More about Lighthouse.

The Newest Trailer for Lighthouse Is Disturbing

The trailer’s striking black and white style may be seen as a narrative of two men lurking in obscure passageways, guzzling unknown beverages while dancing like maniacs, and battling each other. It is assumed to have exposed some secrets.

The Lighthouse, a new thriller from A24 Films, will be the feature film debut of lead actor and co-writer Michael Pena. The first trailer for the film has just been released; it’s absolutely spine-chilling. Robert Eggers is the director of the horror film, which is being billed as Robert Eggers’ long-awaited second feature following his stunning debut The Witch in 2016.

Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe star in this Gothic horror film about a shady man (Dafoe) who comes looking for his kidnapped son. In the preview, William Dafoe asks a bearded reclusive lighthouse keeper, “Are you keeping a secret?”

In the teaser, we see Robert Pattinson as the secret keeper. The trailer has a strange, hallucinatory psychological thriller vibe to it, and it looks extremely spine-chilling.

Here is the Trailer of light house. Do watch it.

About The Lighthouse:

Set in the years before World War I, this film is about a disturbed boy named Harry (Pattinson) who finds himself on an isolated Maine island with another man (Dafoe), where they stay in the lighthouse while the madness creeps in. In a chilling, black-and-white trailer that seems to show the narrative of two men slinking through dark corridors, drinking strange liquids boogieing like lunatics, and grappling with one another, they apparently guarded some mysteries.

A Robert Pattinson appreciation tweet, which is the perfect way to express your gratitude for him. He’s effortlessly tossed off the pressure of Twilight and become one of if not the most sought-after independent actor in Hollywood.

The film’s writers are Eggers and his brother, Max. It was shot on 35mm film and co-written by the pair. The film has received a lot of positive feedback since it was named the best movie at Cannes’ Critics Week and Directors’ Fortnight by the International Federation of Film Critics. In fact, the film is so excellent that it has been discussed as a possible Oscar selection.

THE LIGHTHOUSE has had its premiere trailer officially unveiled! The Witch ( Robert Eggers, 2017) is a dark fantasy film directed by Robert Eggers and co-starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. It’s about a pair of lighthouse keepers who work on an isolated and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. The film will show in theaters on October 18th.

Conclusion:

In an interview with Deadline Studio attendees at Cannes, Eggers said the film is “something a little weirder” than his 2015 debut feature and that it’s “even worse” than any other horror films. ‘Alfred Hitchcock’ is one of my favorite actors, so it’s an exciting opportunity to film with him,’ Dafoe told Variety. ‘It’s a little bit like Hitchcocks in that it has a lot of humor and a certain amount of suspense.’

The film will be screened at the Toronto and New York Film Fests following its Cannes debut. ‘The Lightkeeper’ will debut in the United States on October 18, 2019.