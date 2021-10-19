The Leftovers is a supernatural mystery drama television series that aired on HBO from June 29, 2014, to June 4, 2017. It was developed by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta.

What Is the Storyline of The Leftover?

Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta direct HBO’s supernatural drama, which is based on Tom Perrotta’s novel of the same name. The plot focuses around a tragic event in which 2% of the population inexplicably vanished.

The series follows the lives of police chief Kevin Garvey and his family, as well as heartbroken widow Nora Durst and her brother, Reverend Matt Jamison, as they try to adjust to life after the Departure.

Will The Leftover Returns for Season 4?

Unfortunately, The Leftover never returns for season 4.

HBO made it clear when they renewed The Leftovers for a third season that it would be the final one. Furthermore, creator Damon Lindelof has stated unequivocally that he is not seeking a renewal or a spin-off.

Creator of The Leftover, Lindlof and Perrotta both released an official statement about the same. They said,

“WE WELCOME BACK DAMON LINDELOF, TOM PERROTTA, AND THE EXTRAORDINARY TALENT BEHIND ‘THE LEFTOVERS’ FOR ITS THIRD AND FINAL SEASON WITH GREAT ENTHUSIASM.”

They even said,

“THIS SHOW HAS PROVEN TO BE ONE OF HBO’S MOST DISTINCTIVE SERIES, AND WE’RE EXTREMELY PROUD OF ITS UNRIVALLED ORIGINALITY, WHICH HAS RESULTED IN SUCH A PASSIONATE FOLLOWING BY OUR HBO VIEWERS.” WE APPRECIATE AND SUPPORT DAMON’S ARTISTIC VISION, AND WE RESPECT HIS DECISION TO END THE SHOW NEXT SEASON.”

So why do I continue to monitor the ratings and update this website on a regular basis? It’s entertaining and piques my interest. Furthermore, it gives me perspective when I’m evaluating the chances of HBO cancelling or renewing its other TV programs. Moreover, despite Lindelof’s protests, HBO would create a renewal or spin-off of The Leftovers if the third season’s numbers were to skyrocket.

Is there, however, any prospect of a spin-off? Well, based on what the program’s creators have said, it’s quite clear that they have no plans to revive the show, even as a spin-off.

How Season 3 of The Leftover Ended?

Nora records her testimony before entering the Departure Machine in “The Book of Nora.” Nora professes to be of sound mind, yet she’s argumentative, agitated, and on the verge of crying. Nora doesn’t mind the “fossil” that rolls by her on the way to the machine, or the cold, industrial, yet somewhat disorganized atmosphere of the whole process, since she’s willing to risk her life to be reunited with her children. Matt stays by her side until she enters the trailer that houses the machine, mocking up a mad-lib obituary for Nora, the series’ final touch of grim humor.

Nora recalls her brother endearingly nicknaming her the “bravest girl in the world,” while Matt shares his concerns about returning to Mary and dying. It’s the first time in the series that I’ve thought the two were brothers, and it’s a touching farewell. Nora enters the machine nude, but just as she is about to be submerged in the metal-infused liquid, she screams “Stop!”

At first sight, Nora appears to be in a parallel universe where the events of the program never happened. Later Nora, clearly perplexed and frightened by Kevin’s apparition, asks him to leave before heading out to phone her therapist, Laurie, who, we find, is alive, well, and pregnant. Laurie is perplexed as to why Kevin is exhibiting selective recall, and Nora does not think Laurie was unaware of Kevin’s quest for her. Nora resolves to go into town to meet Kevin after a peaceful evening in the bath ends with her almost locking herself in her bathroom.

Kevin had asked Nora to a dance that turned out to be a wedding for a couple he met at his hotel. Kevin fills Nora in on life in the United States as she cynically asks leading questions about their history together, a history that he can’t seem to recall. The couple ultimately gets up to dance after being caught up in a pleasant, yet moving wedding, but Nora breaks away, knowing that Kevin is lying about how he met her and other aspects about his past.

Kevin returns to Nora’s ranch, discarding the act, after some symbolic asides about Nora’s pigeons not returning, a lying nun, a scapegoat, and Nora emblematically donning the crimes of man. Parts of his original narrative were true: Matt’s burial was lovely and well-attended, Jill is married and Tom is divorced, but both are fine, and Kevin Sr. is still alive and well at 91, despite having a major heart condition. Kevin, on the other hand, is still in Jarden, living next to Laurie and John in the house he and Nora shared, and he remembers their time together.

Kevin informs Nora that he comes to Australia every year on his two-week holiday to seek for her. Kevin was certain that Nora was still alive and that he would see her again, despite the fact that it seemed insane and irrational. It’s simply another instance of a character on this program succumbing to blind faith in order to deal with their difficulties. He resolved to pretend as if all of the awful things he said to Nora in their previous encounter had been erased so he could start anew.

Nora tells Kevin at the end of the series that she never wrote or phoned because she was afraid, he wouldn’t believe her, but Kevin has a lot of experience with incredible travels to odd locations. He tenderly takes her hand in his and assures her that “you’re here,” so of course he believes her. Nora’s barriers crumble as a result of that validation, and she grins and sheds happy tears. The Leftovers closes with Kevin and Nora looking wistfully into each other’s eyes as Nora’s pigeons return with their messages of love, their demons behind them and the weight of the Departure lifted.

It’s such a soothing and wonderful ending for a program that could be so hard and heartbreaking. The Leftovers was strange, disturbing, humorous, powerful, and always entertaining, a really unusual program with an unrivalled sense of daring. I’ll miss it terribly, but Damon Lindelof needn’t be concerned that he’s screwed up another finale; on the contrary, he’s nailed it.

Conclusion

