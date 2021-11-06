The Kissing Booth 2 Review | Netflix Series

Do you love romantic comedies? The Kissing Booth 2 is a sequel to the first movie, which was released in 2018. It’s about Elle and Lee who are now seniors in high school and they’re trying to find their way through life as teenagers.

‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Review- Another Attempt at Success?

Elle is struggling to keep it together, with her last rollercoaster year behind her and a long-distance relationship, as well as other adolescent drama issues, bringing her down.

The Kissing Booth began as a Wattpad novel written by 15-year-old author Beth Reekles. The first film was extremely saccharine, with well-worn beats. The sequel, on the other hand, had somewhat more intrigue. If you liked the first book, you’ll definitely like the second. You might spend a nice afternoon watching this one if you haven’t seen this series of films yet and enjoy high-school drama and romantic comedies.

The sequel maintains the same cast as the previous film, but it does an excellent job of switching things up to make it appear more adult. However, in the world of high school drama, ‘a little more mature’ isn’t nearly enough. There are several elements of the film that could have been fixed. The main difference is that this comedy features Nick Cage, who’s accustomed to performing in more dramatic roles. Unfortunately, it falls short by a mile.

About The Kissing Booth 2

The final film closed on our main character Elle, who was watching her lover Noah board a plane for Boston while shedding tears. The sequel picks up with Elle reflecting on her current situation and wondering if the long-distance relationship will last.

When Rebecca goes to visit Noah, she thinks he might be cheating on her with another woman, and the discovery of a crystal earring provides her proof. She rejoins the family at their vacation home in Pisa, where she decides to enter a Dance Dance Revolution event with her closest companion, Lee Noah. a seasoned pro dancer who may well be the most attractive guy at school.

The bond between Elle and Noah, which is so intense that she suspects him of cheating, forces her to assess her circumstances and make difficult choices that may have far-reaching consequences.

Script: The Kissing Booth 2

With other teen romance movies, the Kissing Booth rehashes familiar territory. There are genuinely interesting elements in the story, and Elle’s character development is thorough and engaging, as is Lee’s.

The characters and their narratives, on the other hand, do not live up to expectations. The cliches in this film are overused, and it’s doubtful that you’ll find any redeeming features in them. The tale is charmingly sweet although it would only appeal to fans. If you’re a new watcher, this course will leave you mostly in the dark.

Cast: The Kissing Booth 2

There are no new characters in this sequel, which is just as awful as the first due to the lack of notable entrants. Elle is still fantastic, however, it’s certainly true that she was incredible in the first film.

The acting is solid, but the delivery of these characters leaves you wanting more. Lee and Noah (Jacob Elordi) have some good lines, but their performance isn’t strong enough. Mackenzie Pollack, as the next-door neighbor Alyssa Fisher, is adequate but not outstanding. as though they don’t take this role seriously. The lack of enthusiasm that permeates the story makes it more difficult to watch and appreciate than its precursor.

Pacing: The Kissing Booth 2

Romcoms use distinct rhythms throughout their story. The film’s pacing includes a lot of excessive issues that might be readily resolved. While the claim that it is a high-school drama might help to resolve certain issues, it is generally a lazy approach, especially since Lee is established in the original film as being more developed than he appears in the sequel.

When we move between Boston and California, the pacing becomes an issue. There are times when it appears to me that Noah and Elle have a one-to-two-hour time difference, but rather than being on opposite sides of the Earth, they’re on different continents.

Composition: The Kissing Booth 2

One of the film’s most appealing features is its structure. Even though the interactions between characters are excellent, they frequently break your suspension of disbelief. Elements intended to muddle the formula are seen as creative rather than boring.

One of the first things you’ll realize is that there are subtle clues in the film, which help to point you towards the conclusion if you’re a regular rom-com watcher. Even so, you might be startled by the conclusion. Overall, the narrative was probably the most disappointing aspect of this film.

Overall:

This film isn’t terrible, but it won’t set any records or accomplish anything you haven’t seen before. It’s geared toward a certain group, but if you’re not in it, you’ll be dissatisfied. The film alludes to aspects of 80s romcoms that might set off alarm bells in some people’s heads.

To me, it seemed like a nice touch to include these features, but they are most likely lost on the film’s target demographic. As a romance, it might have been more elaborate and there was a lot of potentials to delve into different themes.

We instead received a film that lacks a real Kissing Booth sequence, as a sequel to a film centered on one. I believe Netflix could have done a lot better in this situation.