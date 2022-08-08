The Importance of DevSecOps in the Enterprise

In the tech world, DevOps has become a key term over the last few years. But what is it? And why is it so important?

DevOps is a term that refers to the collaboration between development and operations teams in order to shorten the software development cycle. It’s all about breaking down the barriers between these two groups to speed up the process and create a more efficient workflow.

But what does this have to do with security? Well, that’s where DevSecOps comes in.

To understand DevSecOps and its importance in the enterprise, we first need to look into the basics. Let’s begin with DevOps.

DevOps in Software Development

The primary goal of DevOps is to decrease the time it takes to create software. This is achieved by breaking down the seams between development and operations teams. As a result, there is improved collaboration, and both groups can work more efficiently.

In order for DevOps to be successful, communication and collaboration are key. Both development and operations teams need to be on the same page, working towards the same goal.

Automation in DevOps

There are a few different ways to achieve the goal of decreased time to create software. One way is by automating the processes involved in software development. This can include things like continuous integration and continuous delivery, CI/CD in short.

Another way to decrease the time it takes to create software is by making changes to the way development and operations teams work together. Here, things like pair programming, where developers and operations team members work together on code are involved.

DevSecOps in Software Development

DevSecOps is the extension of DevOps to include security. The goal of DevSecOps is to provide increased security and compliance throughout the software development cycle.

To achieve this, security must be integrated into every stage of the software development process. This includes things like code review, testing, and deployment.

DevSecOps and Its Relevance in the Enterprise

In the world of business, time is money. The faster a company can get its product to market, the more successful it will be. DevOps and DevSecOps are both important in the enterprise. However, for businesses that set security as the top priority, DevSecOps is the path to follow.

There are a few reasons why DevSecOps is so important in the enterprise. These include:

Faster Software Release and Updates

The first reason is that, to be competitive, enterprises need to be able to release software quickly. The faster an enterprise can push out new features and updates, the better. DevSecOps enables enterprises to do just that.

DevSecOps helps to push out new software and updates faster by automating the processes involved. Automating things like code review, testing, and deployment will allow enterprises to speed up the process and get their product to market faster.

Ensures Compliance

Another reason why DevSecOps is so important in the enterprise is that it helps to ensure compliance. By integrating security into every stage of the software development process, enterprises can be sure that they are meeting all the necessary security and compliance requirements.

Improves the Overall Quality

Finally, DevSecOps helps to improve the overall quality of the software by making security a priority throughout the development process. This way, enterprises can avoid issues like vulnerabilities and bugs.

Getting Started With DevSecOps

The first step to getting started with DevSecOps is to assess the current state of your software development process. Once you have a good understanding of where things currently stand, you can begin to make changes and integrations necessary to start following a DevSecOps workflow.

Automate

One way to do this is to start automating the processes involved in your software development cycle. This will help to speed up the process and get your product to market faster.

There are a lot of techniques available to expand automation testing skills, software composing, static analysis, etc. Make sure you utilize the benefit of automation, and slowly improve at it.

Change How Dev and Ops Collaborate

Another way to get started with DevSecOps is to make changes to the way development and operations teams work together. Here, things like pair programming and other activities that demand the close collaboration of the development and operations team are involved.

Pair programming is a great way to get started with DevSecOps. By having developers and operations team members work together on code, they will be able to better understand each other’s needs and concerns. This will lead to a more smooth and efficient development process overall.

Conclusion

DevSecOps is important in the enterprise for several reasons. These include the need for faster software releases and updates, compliance, and improved quality. Automating procedures and altering how development and operations teams collaborate are two different approaches to getting started with DevSecOps.

So, if you’re looking to get started with DevSecOps in your enterprise, be sure to give them a try.