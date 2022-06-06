The Hunger Games Cast – Meet the Cast After 10 Years

It’s been ten years since The Hunger Games was released on film. When the first film, based on Suzanne Collins’ 2008 young adult dystopian novel of the same name, was released on March 23, 2012, it generated a fanbase frenzy and catapulted the careers of its young stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth.

While the ensemble has gone on to achieve tremendous success in Hollywood, their roles in the Hunger Games films have left an indelible mark.

In fact, a film adaptation of Collins’ prequel novel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, is in the works, so we may soon be returning to Panem. Take a look at what the cast has been up to since the first film’s 10th anniversary.

Jennifer Lawrence

Following The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence became one of the most well-known movie actors.

Lawrence not only has a lengthy filmography but she was also awarded an Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture in 2013 and has received multiple Golden Globe Awards throughout the years.

Winter’s Bone (2010), Silver Linings Playbook (2012), American Hustle (2013), and Joy (2014) are among Lawrence’s film credits (2015). Her performance as a mutant shapeshifter in Dark Phoenix was also well-received.

The actress is currently preparing to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep in the film Don’t Look Up. Lawrence’s personal life has been just as exciting as her professional life, as she and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child!

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson followed up The Hunger Games with roles in Red Dawn, Future Man, The Disaster Artist, and Ultraman.

According to Insider, the former child actor became “addicted” to directing and wore the director’s cap for Brayton Bowman’s High & Low and West Coast Massive. Hutcherson went on to direct the music video for Foster the People’s song “Worst Nites.”

In terms of his personal life, he met Claudia Traisac, his real-life Katniss Everdeen, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2013.

Liam Hemsworth

Gale Hawthorne, Katniss’ childhood buddy, was played by the attractive hunk who went on to feature in films including Paranoia (2013), The Dressmaker (2015), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016), The Duel (2016), and Isn’t It Romantic (2016).

Many fans are also aware that after filming The Last Song, the celebrity married singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus.

However, just eight months after marrying in 2018, the couple divorced! According to US Weekly, the Hemsworth family’s middle kid has only been linked to model Gabriella Brooks since then.

Elizabeth Banks

Effie Trinket, Katniss and Peeta’s elegant Capitol-born chaperone, was played by Elizabeth Banks throughout the movie. Banks is best recognized for her roles in the Pitch Perfect movies, in addition to The Hunger Games.

Banks has been directing, producing, writing, and starring in the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels, in addition to acting.

She made her feature directorial debut in Pitch Perfect 2, hosted and executive-produced the revival of Press Your Luck, and directed, produced, wrote, and starred in the 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in a live-action adaptation of The Magic School Bus, which will be released in 2020.

Lenny Kravitz

In the first two Hunger Games films, rock singer Lenny Kravitz played Katniss’ creative stylist, Cinna, which was one of his biggest movie roles to date.

Kravitz continued to make music after acting in The Hunger Games films, releasing his eleventh studio album Strut in 2014, and performed alongside Katy Perry at the Super Bowl in 2015.

He has also continued to perform in a few films, including FX’s Better Things and Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s upcoming feature Shotgun Wedding.

Harrelson, who played Katniss Everdeen and Josh’s Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games: Mock For his role as Bill Willoughby in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, the actor was nominated for an Academy Award. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in which Harrelson reprises his role as the villain Cletus Kasady, or Carnage, is set to hit Indian theaters today, October 14.

Conclusion

“The Hunger Games” was released in theaters ten years ago this week. The film franchise, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, swept the young adult fanbase, inspiring a frenzy of page-to-screen adaptations of other YA dystopian tales.

When all was said and done, “The Hunger Games” stood alone. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth were among the big stars who rose to prominence as a result of their involvement with the film.

More seasoned actors like Woody Harrelson, Stanley Tucci, and Elizabeth Banks joined this triumvirate.