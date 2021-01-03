The houses of Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell were destroyed

After McConnell’s Louisville home was marked by graffiti early Saturday morning, the Kentucky Republican Party denounced the incident as a “serious ploy.”

“The politics of carnage and fear have no place in our society. My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic drama book. We hope our neighbors in Louisville will not be so embarrassed by this radical ploy,” McConnell said in a statement.

According to photos from the scene, “We were (sic) my money” on McConnell’s front door, which looks like white spray paint. CNN affiliate WDRB

Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the Louisville Metro Police Division 5 is investigating and the suspects have not yet been identified.

Early Friday morning, a house in San Francisco owned by Pelosi was destroyed, the San Francisco Police Department said. “An unidentified suspect (s) drew graffiti on the garage door and left a pig’s head on the sidewalk,” police said in a statement on CNN. The SFPT Special Investigation Unit is investigating. CNN has approached Pelosi for comment. At the 116th Congress, the Senate Democrats and the independent Sen. There have been two separate incidents since Bernie Sanders was pushed into a $ 2,000 stimulus check for the Senate vote on Friday. Despite calls from President Donald Trump, the effort was thwarted by Republicans in the Senate, including McConnell, who argued that the “target relief” needed to respond to the economic woes caused by the epidemic would not increase trigger checks. That amount and the House of Representatives on Monday passed a measure to increase direct payments to Americans. McConnell has criticized the drive to increase checks, repeatedly saying that this amount is “simply not the right approach” and that much of it reiterates the argument of “socialism for the rich.” Pelosi and Democrats brought in legislation to expedite payments following Trump’s complaint following last week’s bipartisan effort that included $ 600 induction checks for several Americans. House Passed that law On Monday. The second stimulus package passed by Congress included $ 600 in direct payments, half the amount issued in the first round of checks, which were withdrawn in the spring. READ Trump is demanding a partial reconsideration in Wisconsin

CNN’s Claire Foren and Ali Jaslov contributed to the report.