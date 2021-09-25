The Great British Bake-off Season 12: Excellent Show for Food and Cooking Lovers.

Hello foody and bakers, it is good news for you and fans of the great British bake-off. Makers announce the live production brings its Season 12 for you. It releases on Sept 24th, 2021.

The producers Santha buddies and Amanda Westwood showed their confidence again in the director include Andy Devonshire and Scott Tankard. This time show is presented by fuel Perkins and sandy toksvig and distributed by BBC Studios.

With the love and support of the audience, the show has completed 11 seasons with 105 episodes. Each episode run time of 1 hour each. The location for the 12th season will be downhill hotel spa and state.

What Is the Format of the Great British Bake-off?

It is the United kingdom Based baking reality show in which amateur contestants contest for the title of “Star baker” each week, and every Friday, one contestant eliminate. Every week on Friday, bakers get series of 3 tasks named “signature challenge“, “technical challenge” and finally deciding “show stopper” challenge to make complicated cakes, pastries, biscuits, bread, and pastries.

In the signature challenge, contestants have to prepare a bake which is tried and tested for them. In this task, they pretty much know about the dish, and the way to prepare it. Finally, the food serves to their guests.

There is one more round called Technical challenges.

As the name suggests, they are tested on their technical knowledge and skill, working in stressful conditions with minimal time. The challenge was judged blindfolded, and judges placed dishes from worst to best.

In the end, there is a novel round called show-stopper challenges.

In this round, contestants are judged by the professional appearance and flavour of their dishes.

In order to help the contestant, Judges go to the different contestants, interact with them about their dishes, techniques. If the judges, found any flaw, then they advise the contestant.

Judges also share their life experiences and difficulties they faced and how they coped up with them.

Some contestants are serious, while these informal talks and some become casual and less vigilant. Sometimes this will lead to unfortunate events.

Then judges arrange their cakes from worst to best and declare results for the week.

SIn the teaser of the 12th season, the relation between contestants and judges is worth watching. This time all 12 contestant seems excited, focused, emotional and on times they appreciate each other.

Some controversies were there of favouritism and partiality, but all these allegations could not make the popularity of this show lesser, and fans don’t lend their ears to them.

We have seen the diversity in the great British bake-off Season 12. The people work in different professions like

Amanda is a retired detective. Rochica is a dancer and tom a software developer, and other 9 contestants coming from different lifestyles.

The variety of cakes with different styles and themes can be seen as one of the episode’s contestants made cakes on the theme of “against the gravity” some made Dolphins coming out of the waves, a bouquet, and a book under the lamp. Everybody admired James Lancaster for his humour.

When Will the New Season of the Great British Bake-off Be Premiered?

After the 11 season and continuous love from the fans and baker community, the 12th season is set for release on Sept 24th, 2021 under the banner of love production.

Who Will Judge the New Season of the Great British Bake-off

The popular contestant of the show include

Crystelle , 26, is a Customer Relationship Supervisor. He is from London

, 26, is a Customer Relationship Supervisor. He is from London Freya , 19- She is a student from North Yorkshire. she looks beautiful and has the most jovial nature.

, 19- She is a student from North Yorkshire. she looks beautiful and has the most jovial nature. George – 34 He is a is Lives Co-ordinator in London who has a special love for cooking.

– 34 He is a is Lives Co-ordinator in London who has a special love for cooking. Jairzeno , 51- He looks most experience among all the contestants. He works as Head of Finance in London

, 51- He looks most experience among all the contestants. He works as Head of Finance in London Maggie, 70 she is the oldest among all the contestants. she is a retired nurse & midwife from Dorset

The Other Contestant Include

Marry berry

2. Paul Hollywood

3. Prue Lith

4. Matt Lucas

What Are the Ratings of the Great British Bake-off?

The Great British bake-off is a most loved reality show in the UK, All its episodes have an IMDb rating of over 8. If we tal about the average rating, then fans have shown their blessings to all the seasons with overall ratings of more than 8.5 on IMDb and 89% rotten tomatoes make this show worth watching.

Where the Fans Can Catch the Great British Bake-off

In England, before premiering on OTT’s it will be premiered on the 21st of Sept, on BBC and 24th of Sept, 2021 on Netflix. Do watch this show I personally recommended this to you.

Conclusion:

These days OTT platforms are filled with horror, violent, mystery genre movies, In the meantime, you are getting a family show, which can be watched along with the family members. If you are a couple, it is high time to check your baking skills and astonish your partner with a memorable bake. Jolliness of marrying berry will take you for a ride and the connection between contestants which inspire. Little debate, more love will be sprinkled only on Netflix. Go and watch the excellent cooking show!