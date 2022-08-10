The Good Place Season 4: Is it a Goodbye to Good Place?

Who doesn’t love to watch comedy shows? And when comedy is accompanied by fantasy, it’s a cherry on the cake. Isn’t it? These kinds of shows are always feel-good and light-hearted and you wouldn’t be wanting to miss them for any good cause. So today let’s talk about one such popular show called The Good Place.

Well, Good Place is one such series that will make you laugh and get you awestruck at the same time.

Name The Good Place Season 4 Release Date Sep 26, 2019 Lead Role Kristen Bell Genre Fantasy Comedy Television Dirocter Michael Schur Country of origin United States No. of Episodes 14

About The Show The Good Place

The Good Place is a typical American Comedy and fantasy series that focuses on life after death. Produced by Michael Schur, The show telecasted its first episode on September 19 2016 on National Broadcasting Company.

The show has four seasons so far which proved to be a huge hit among the masses. It was widely acclaimed due to its morality, Acting, and Script and is the recipient of various Awards and Honours including the Peabody Award and three Hugo Awards.

The Good Place Season 4 Plot

The Good Place is centered around an afterlife scenario wherein humans are transported to a “good place ” or “bad place” according to their deeds committed in their past lives. The good place offers all kinds of riches and resources and fulfills all the demands of the people, regulated by an artificial Intelligence, Janet whereas Bad Place is just the opposite of this where people who didn’t have good conduct in their previous life are made to undergo torture for all eternity.

The show then introduces us to a self-centered and egotistic woman named Eleanor. Eleanor is now deceased and has been mistakenly sent to a good place. Michael, the architect of a Good Place, warmly welcomes her; however, Eleanor soon realizes that she is here because of an error. Chidi, a moral philosopher, is designated as Eleanor’s soulmate and strives to teach them the ethics of a good place.

But later on (in season 4) a shocking revelation takes place when Eleanor discovers that they have actually been chosen for an experiment and all this while they have been in a bad place. They realize that nobody has been sent to a good place for centuries. The experiment is meant to know whether humans have a scope of redemption in the afterlife or not.

Season 4 of the show is all about the long-term experiment proving that humans can show moral growth and atonement in the afterlife. A new law is set up according to which humans have to pass a series of tests to enter The good place. The show finally ends on a happy note with Michael being sent to the earth as a human and Eleanor, Chidi, and Jason exiting the afterlife.

Will There Be a Season 5 Of A Good Place

Unfortunately, The Good Place will not be returning for a fifth season. A tweet by the show’s creator, Mike Schur, published just before the premiere of the fourth season revealed that the creators had always intended to keep the series at a manageable length of just over 50 episodes.

Therefore, there is nothing that can be done about the situation now that the producers of the show have rejected the idea of making the show longer.

They sought to give a gripping conclusion by bringing together all of the events that had occurred before, and they did a wonderful job of doing so.

Therefore, it is going to be a letdown for the fans who are looking forward to the following season.

However, there is no reason for fans to feel let down because the entire collection of 50 episodes is an outstanding smash hit that is now available to stream on Netflix so that viewers can watch it all in one sitting whenever they like.

Starcast

The stellar star cast of A Good Place is one of the main reasons for the show to be successful and appealing to the audience.

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop Ted Danson as Michael D’Arcy Carden as Janet Manny Jacinto as Jason Maya Rudolph as The Judge William Jackson as Chidi Jameela Jamil as Tahani

Official Trailer

To catch the official First look Trailer of The Good Place Season four, click on the given link below.

Ratings and Reviews

The Good Place Season four has got a decent ranking of 8.5 /10 on IMDb and 8.3/10 on Rotten Tomatoes based on 52 Critics Ratings and 692 User Ratings.

No wonder,why fans desperately want yet another season of the blockbuster series.

Where to stream The Good Place Season 4 episodes?

You can watch all episodes of A Good Place on the Official Netflix App, Hulu Tv, and NBC app and website.

Conclusion

