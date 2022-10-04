The Good Doctor Season 6: is the Good Doctor Going to End in 2022?

The first season of The Good Doctor came out in 2017, and the show is now in its sixth season. The famous medical drama keeps us on the edge of our seats, so we can’t wait for it to come back to our TV screens.

The Good Doctor Release Date

According to whattowatch, The Good Doctor will be back on Monday, October 3, after Bachelor in Paradise on ABC. At 10 p.m. ET/PT, there are new episodes.

We’re still waiting to hear when season 6 of The Good Doctor might start in the UK, but you can watch past seasons on Sky TV or NOW TV.

The Plot of the Good Doctor

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked hard to show his colleagues that his extraordinary medical skills will save lives. In season 5, Shaun faces more uncertainty as he plans his wedding, and a significant change comes to St. Bonaventure. As they continue dealing with life-and-death situations, the rest of the team must also deal with the complicated changes in their relationships.

Shaun and Lea got married in the season 5 finale. Still, the season ended with a major cliffhanger: Villanueva’s abusive ex-boyfriend attacked Dalisay Villanueva and Dr. Audrey Lim. They were both stabbed and lying on the floor as the season ended. One of the most critical early questions for season 6 is what will happen to these two long-time series regulars.

Here is a summary of “Afterparty,” the first episode of Season 6:

“A violent attack at the hospital stops Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception, and the whole team has to work together to save the people who were hurt. Shaun is being damaged in more than one way by the trauma of seeing people he cares about in dangerous situations.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Instagram

Take a look at The Good Doctor Season 6 Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Good Doctor (@thegooddoctorabc)

The Good Doctor Season 6 Cast

Here are the regulars who are likely to be back for season 6 of The Good Doctor:

Dr. Shaun Murphy is a role played by Freddie Highmore. Highmore has won the Empire Award for Most Promising Newcomer and was twice nominated for the SAG Award. He has also won the Film Critics’ Award for Best Young Actor twice.

His most famous movies are Two Brothers, Women Talking Dirty, Five Children and It, Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, A Good Year, Arthur and the Invisibles trilogy, August Rush, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Toast, The Art of Getting By, Bates Motel, Close to the Enemy, The Journey, Way Down, and Leonardo.

Dr. Aaron Glassman is played by Richard Schiff, known for his work in shows like Ballers, House of Lies, Clemency, The Affair, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The actor is best known for his part in The West Wing, for which he won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor and was nominated for three more Emmys.

In the show, Paige Spara plays Lea. Spara’s big break came with her role in The Good Doctor, but she has also been in Kevin from Work.

Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim. Chang has been a recurring guest star on many popular shows, like Nashville, Desperate Housewives, 24, and Rizzoli & Isles. The actress has also been in the movies Random Hearts, 28 Days, Deadline, and Girls Club.

Fiona Gubelmann is best known for playing Dr. Morgan Reznick on the critically acclaimed FX show Wilfred. The actress has been the main character in several Hallmark movies, like Christmas Next Door and Royally Ever After. She has also been in Mad Men, New Girl, Modern Family, The League, and Parenthood.

Will Yun Lee has appeared on Altered Carbon, Falling Water, Hawaii Five-0, Strike Back, and True Blood as Dr. Alex Park. The actor was on the big screen in the Rogue Warfare trilogy, Wish Dragon, Rampage, San Andreas, Spy, The Wolverine, Red Dawn, and Total Recall.

How to watch The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor airs on Ais BC and is available on all traditional cable packs; ages live on TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. Fans can watch the latest episodes on Hulu or, if they pay for an ABC service, on ABC.com. Both sites also have episodes from previous seasons of the medical drama.

On the NOW TV streaming service, people in the UK can watch old seasons of “The Good Doctor.”

Frequently Asked Question

Where Do They Film the Good Doctor?

British Columbia, Vancouver

Most of the show is shot in Vancouver, British Columbia. On September 25, 2017, the first episode aired.

Will the Good Doctor Have the Sixth Season?

Monday, October 3, at 10 p.m. Eastern, Season 6 of “The Good Doctor” will be back on ABC.

Is the Good Doctor Going to End in 2022?

This fall, ABC will show a new season of The Good Doctor. Unfortunately, season 6 of The Good Doctor won’t be on ABC in September 2022.