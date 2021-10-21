Jin Mori, a 17-year-old high school student and brilliant martial artist from Seoul, South Korea, and his pals fight in a competition sponsored by a nefarious business to discover who is the strongest high schooler of them all. The winner of the event, dubbed “The God of High School,” will have their request realized without inquiry by the corporation.

With so much anime being made and imported on a regular basis, it was only a matter of time until sites that specialize in distributing and streaming anime began adapting originals as well. In 2020, Crunchyroll debuted their first slate of original content. “The God of High School,” an action-packed martial arts anime based on Park Yongje’s manhwa of the same name and published by Webtoon, was one of the programs making its premiere.

When it initially aired, the 13-episode first season, which featured MAPPA animation (“Yuri!!! on Ice,” “Attack on Titan”), was well-received. Fans are already buzzing, wondering if and when another season will be published. Here’s everything you need to know about Season 2 of “The God of High School,” including when you could able to watch it.

Who Will Return for Season 2 Cast?

However, there is no announcement of a second season, based on the anime’s plots, we may guess on which members of the cast might return if/when Season 2 is officially announced. “The Deity of High School” follows Jin Mori, who is presented as a 17-year-old high school student but is later revealed to be the 1,000-year-old god Sun Wukong (The Monkey King). In the event of a second season, actor Tatsumaru Tachibana is expected to reprise his role.

Therefore, it comes to sense that the actors who play Mori’s two friends, Han Daewi (Kentarô Kumagai) and Yu Mira (Ayaka Ohashi), who both compete in the competition at the focus of the anime, would comeback.

Park Mugen, the series’ main antagonist, is voiced by Daisuke Namikawa, and Park Ilpyo, one of the country’s top fighters, is voiced by Koki Uchiyama. Additional supporting roles you’d probably see in a second season of “The God of High School” include Park Mugen, who is voiced by Daisuke Namikawa and is the series’ main antagonist.

Unfortunately, no new cast members have been announced yet, but there will undoubtedly be some new faces in Season 2, and we’ll update this post as soon as we learn more.

What Could Expect from God of High School Season 2?

“The God of High School” has a comprehensive plot arc in its first season. Taek (Kenjiro Tsuda) evolves into a deity at the end of Season 1, transcending humanity and releasing abilities that he unleashes on Mori and his companions. Mori’s own awakening is triggered by this transformation, which unlocks his memories and allows him to recall that he is the mighty god Sun Wukong, nicknamed the Monkey King, rather than a mortal high school student.

He is now able to call his own powers and his staff Ruyi Jingu, which he uses to battle Taek, who finally turns into a monster, with this information in hand. Mori defeats Taek with the assistance of his pals, claiming victory in The God of High School competition. He then uses his desire to heal Ilpyo’s damaged companions.

While the season’s major plotline ended with the conclusion, there is a glimpse of what’s to come. Mori must visit to his hometown to completely retrieve his memories as a deity, Daewi and Mira warn him at the end of the first season. As a result, a second season will very certainly find them journeying to the gods’ upper realm.

God of High School Season 2 Release Date

When it comes to anime renewals, there are a few things to consider, such as the show’s popularity and whether or not there is any left source material to adapt. Because the comic on which “The God of High School” is based is still continuing, there is plenty of source material to draw from.

Meanwhile, the anime was well-received and continues to attract new viewers. With that in mind, it’s safe to assume that “The God of High School” will return for a second season at some time.

Tragically, no official announcement on a Season 2 renewal for “The God of High School” has come from the powers that be. As a result, it’s impossible to predict when new episodes will air. However, it’s worth noting that the first season of “The God of High School” debuted on Crunchyroll in late summer 2020 and aired weekly until September. It hasn’t been that long in the broad scheme of things.

A renewal announcement might come this winter, we can expect that ‘The God of High School’ with a new season beginning in July 2022 – September 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Jin Mori a God?

Jin Mori is the reincarnation of Sun Wukong, the mighty God. He is also known as the Monkey King and is one of the Sage Realm’s Nine Kings, ruling over Mount Hwagwa. He is also eternal since he is reborn in a new form every time after his “death.”

2. How Strong Is Jin Mori?

In “The God of Highschool,” Jin Mori is the most powerful character. He overcame Tathagata and became as strong as the ultimate God by mastering the talents of a human, demon, and God. Mori was capable of defying the Gods and marching towards the skies on his own.

Did you remember after swallowing the Key and Greed, Taek Jegal transformed into a God-like creature! You may obtain a rough idea of Mori Jin’s real power by multiplying his power by 100. Even at his present level of strength, no borrowed power user or genuine martial artist has a chance against him. Even The Six would struggle to keep him under control, especially with the taboo still in force.

3. Does Mori have evil power?

The last scene of God of High School showed Jin Taejin imprisoned, revealing Mori’s ability to defeat the Gods, fate, and even himself. Nox has been the major opponent for the previous three to four episodes, and the Gods that they worship fall into the same group. However, now that Mori has been proven to be a God, many people are wondering if he would switch sides and turn bad.

Mori seems cold-hearted and standoffish in all of the memories we’ve seen of him, as he battles armies of Gods and their followers. Mori isn’t wicked, based on what we’ve seen thus far. While it would be fascinating to see him reveal a darker side, it’s tough to picture such a pure character doing so.

