Tampa, Fla. – Houston Texans publicly send the same message about Deshan Watson to interested groups:

They have no interest in trading their dissatisfied star quarterback.

Other teams are skeptical that the Texans could be sure, which could eventually change Watson’s mind Trade demanded Last month and new general manager Nick Casserio did not contact coach David Gully, even after Gully was hired.

But some executives with other teams did not even have calls and text messages about Watson returning from Texans. Other executives who have spoken with Houston are adamant that Casario Watson is not available, believing that the Texans will focus on trying to fix the relationship first.

As one person put it about Texas thinking: “The goal is to get him back, time.”

After a 0-4 start last season, the head coach and G.M. Texans have been modifying the system since the shooting of Phil O’Brien – a process well known from Caesarea He was hired a month ago. They are looking for their new head coach before this Surprise rental Gully, 65, who is the only black man to take the lead in the cycle, has worked around the world with proven assistants including defensive coordinator Lowe Smith and quarterback coach Pep Hamilton. Sources say it’s over with an eye to build around Watson and what he and the team will win.

But Watson, 25, is shocked by what he considers to be a lack of input in the GM search, and, among other things, has made his feelings known without telling himself more publicly. READ Biden Govt's adviser challenged Cuomo's letter to buy the vaccine directly

Watson signed Four-year, 6 156 million contract extension In September it brings him under contract by 2025 and includes a non-trading section, allowing him to determine where he is willing to trade. His greatest influence was allowing public outcry over his dissatisfaction to hang like a cloud over Texas’ new administration.

But Texans can wait for him if he chooses. Watson faces daily fines if he does not show up for a minicamp or training camp. Texans could also cancel Watson’s remaining .58.544 million guarantees, and if he retires instead of playing again, he could pursue $ 21.6 million in the $ 27 million bonus he signed.

There are some potential pressure points, including the free agency launch on March 17 and the NFL draft from April 29 to May 1, during which time other teams will need answers on Watson before filling their QB holes in other ways. Given The Lions got it For 33-year-old Matthew Stafford, executives with other teams believe Texans could get Watson at least three first-round picks, and the price could be higher than that.