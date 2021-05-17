The futsal goalkeeper dies after a defensive abdominal shot

Alexandra Paratha Today at 13:45

Ricardo Costa, goalkeeper for the indoor soccer team of Centro Social da Bovarda, died on Saturday after being shot in the stomach.

From what JN learned, the player was admitted to the Peniche unit at the Centro Hospitalar do Oeste, then transferred to the Caldas da Rainha unit and finally to the Lisbon Hospital, but ended up not resisting.

At the Centro Social da Bufarda, no one wanted to make a statement, given the dismay over the death of Ricardo Costa, 25, who was still a member of the club’s board of directors. In a “post” posted on Facebook, the club is asking all management, futsal and technical staff to have a lot of strength to keep fighting. “We maintain the good times, friendship and companionship … always Ricardo.”

The newspaper “Gazeta das Caldas” wrote that the goalkeeper began to feel unwell on Friday, after defending a shot from a player of the opposing team, the social center of Evora de Copaca, with the abdominal area.

The player on the wing was assisted by the medical teams of the clubs, and later the firefighters Benisch, who arrived at the venue at 22.50 hours, and took the athlete to Peniche, and then to Caldas da Rainha.

Ricardo Costa graduated from Grupo Desportivo de Peniche, where he played as a youngster and junior between the 2011/2012 and 2013/2014 seasons, says Gazeta das Caldas. Three years later, he resumed his futsal activity from Sporting Clube da Estrada, and later, at Centro Social da Bufarda, who represented him for three seasons.