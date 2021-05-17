sport

The futsal goalkeeper dies after a defensive abdominal shot

May 17, 2021
Emet

Ricardo Costa, goalkeeper for the indoor soccer team of Centro Social da Bovarda, died on Saturday after being shot in the stomach.

From what JN learned, the player was admitted to the Peniche unit at the Centro Hospitalar do Oeste, then transferred to the Caldas da Rainha unit and finally to the Lisbon Hospital, but ended up not resisting.

At the Centro Social da Bufarda, no one wanted to make a statement, given the dismay over the death of Ricardo Costa, 25, who was still a member of the club’s board of directors. In a “post” posted on Facebook, the club is asking all management, futsal and technical staff to have a lot of strength to keep fighting. “We maintain the good times, friendship and companionship … always Ricardo.”

