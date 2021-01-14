The former Michigan government has blamed Snyder for the Flint water crisis

“We believe there is no evidence to support any criminal charges against Snyder,” defense attorney Brian Lennon said Wednesday night, adding that state prosecutors have not yet provided him with any details.

Lennon said Tuesday that a criminal case would be “outrageous.” Snyder and others were due to appear in court on Thursday, followed by a press conference by Attorney General Dana Nessel and prosecutors.

The charges are pending against Snyder, a Republican who served as governor from 2011 to 2018, as well as former officials who served as his state health director and senior adviser.

The date of the accusation is April 25, 2014, when the emergency manager appointed by Snyder, who led the protest, decided to save money to use the Flint River for water by the majority black city, while laying a regional pipeline from Lake Huron.

However, corrosive water was not properly treated and released lead into homes from old plumbing, one of the worst man-made environmental disasters in American history.

Despite strong appeals from residents who have discolored, slippery water jugs, Snyder management has not taken any significant action. Physician report Lead levels in children were elevated after about 18 months.

“Sorry, I will fix it,” Snyder promised during his 2016 state speech.

Authorities counted at least 90 cases of Legionnaires’ disease in Genesis County, including 12 deaths. Some experts have found that there is not enough chlorine in the water-purification system to control Legionella bacteria, which can trigger a severe form of pneumonia when it spreads through bonding and cooling systems.

The Disaster Flint became a national symbol of government decay, with residents forced to stand in line for bottled water and parents fearing permanent harm to their children. Lead can damage the brain and nervous system and cause learning and behavioral problems. An example of environmental injustice and the crisis was highlighted Racism.

More than 9,700 leading service connections in homes have been replaced. Now Flint’s water from the Detroit Regional Company is getting good marks, although many unsuspecting residents still use filters.

The criminal investigation lasted five years under two committees of lawyers. Todd Flood, who received false accusations from seven people, was ousted in 2019 after being elected by Democrat Nessel. Then Fatwa Hammood Charges dropped Of the eight pending cases, he said the investigation would begin. He said the first team failed to gather all available evidence.

Separately, the government, Flint, a hospital and an engineering firm have agreed to a $ 641 million settlement with residents over the water crisis, with $ 600 million coming from Michigan. He hopes a judge will decide whether to grant preliminary approval by January 21. Other lawsuits are pending, including a lawsuit against the US Environmental Protection Agency.