The KGB has nurtured Donald Trump as an asset for 40 years, and a former KGB activist has said he proved to be a very valuable asset in redoing the anti-Western Russian campaign.

Yuri told the Sword Guardian that the KGB had identified Trump as a potential asset in the 1980s.

He says they were stunned when he returned from a trip to Moscow and repeatedly picked up a full-page ad in the newspapers pointing to anti-Western Russian speaking points.

Yuri Sweats is a key source in “American Compromise”, a new book describing the decades-long relationship between Trump and Russia.

The book, based on interviews with former Russian and US activists, describes the KGB’s efforts to turn dozens of unknown businessmen into useful Russian assets in the United States in the 1980s.

Swedes The Guardian told the newspaper The KGB has identified Trump as an upcoming property developer in the 1980s.

“This is an example. They were recruited when they were students, and then they rose to important positions; something like this is happening with Trump,” Swedes said in the study.

The author of the book notes that Trump became a target for the Russians in 1977 when he married his first wife, Czech model Ivana Zhelnikova.

“He is an asset. This is not a huge, unique project. We are going to create this person. He will be president after 40 years,” he told the Guardian.

“Trump was the right target in many ways: his vain, narcissism made him a natural target for recruitment. He was cultivated for 40 years, at the time he was elected.”

According to For his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal” Trump visited Moscow to discuss the construction of a large luxury hotel across the street from the Kremlin in partnership with the Soviet government.

In fact, Russian activists used the trip to praise Trump and say he should go into politics. Swedes said. KGB activists were shocked to see Trump return to the United States, create a potential run for office, and take a full-page ad in several newspapers, echoing several anti-Western Russian speaking points.

The Advertising, Ran in the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Boston Globe, saying “there is nothing wrong with US foreign policy, which cannot cure a small backbone.”

In the ad, Trump attacked Japan for using the United States “to its advantage” and said that the United States should stop paying to protect other rich countries – arguments that would become the backbone of his foreign policy when he becomes president decades later.

Swedes said the ad was considered an “unprecedented” success in Russia’s efforts to promote anti-Western speaking points in the US media.

Trump has long denied that he has any financial ties with Russia, and tweeted in 2017: “Russia has never tried to use foreign exchange against me.” He tweeted in 2017. “I have nothing to do with Russia – no deals, no loans, nothing!”

Comprehensive and high-level inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election of Special Adviser Robert Mueller It was eventually discovered that Trump’s campaign was not coordinated with Russia To exert undue influence in elections.

Several senior members of Trump’s campaign, including a former national security adviser Michael Flynn And Campaign Advisor George Papadopoulos, Previously pleaded guilty to lying to prosecutors about contacts with persons associated with the Russian government.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer He also pleaded guilty Lying to a Senate committee about trying to build a Trump tower in Moscow in 2018.