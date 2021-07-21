‘The Flash’ Season 8 Latest Information About The Release Date, Cast

One name that strikes instantly to our mind when it comes to superhero shows is The Flash.

There were seven successful seasons of The Flash till now. All the seasons are loaded with drama, action, adventure, and most importantly superheroes. Recently the seventh season has just wrapped which was split into two halves. The last season ended uniquely as compared to other seasons. Now the people want to know what it there in next season. Internet is full of anticipations and discussions regarding next season.

This article will help you with all the updated information regarding The Flash Season 8 its release date, cast, and much more.

The Flash Season 8 Release Date

The good news for all the fans out there is that the next season of The Flash is confirmed. According to our research and all the speculations, the next season will air in 2021. To be precise the date is November 16, 2021. Also, it will follow the usual ritual that it will air at 8 pm on Tuesday. You can expect 18-23 episodes which will be in the air till May 2022.

Cast

As usual, the titular Flash will be played by no other than Grant Gustin.

Jesse L. Martin will play the role of Joe West.

Candice Patton will be seen as Irish West-Allen.

Danielle Panabaker will play the role of Caitlin Snow or killer frost. In the last season, you must have witnessed the exit of Tom Cavanagh and Carlos.

In addition to all these characters, you can expect the return of Kayla Compton, Danielle Nicolet, and Brandon McKnight.

The return of Brat and Nora, played by Jordan Fisher and Jessica Parker as if talking about them you can expect a guest appearance.