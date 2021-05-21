The first nuclear tests created new material

[1945ThefirstexperimentsintheUSstateofNewMexicoweretoproduceanewproductcalledaredpowderwithahightemperature[1945ஆம்ஆண்டில்அமெரிக்கமாநிலமானநியூமெக்ஸிகோவில்மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டஒருஅணுகுண்டின்முதல்சோதனைகள்ஒருபுதியபொருளைஉருவாக்கினஇந்தகலவைஒருகண்ணாடிபொருள்இதுசிவப்புடிரினிடைட்என்றுஅழைக்கப்பட்டதுடிரினைட்துண்டுக்குள்அதிகவெப்பநிலையில்உருவாக்கப்பட்டதுஇது10மைக்ரோமீட்டர்விட்டம்கொண்டபொருளின்தானியமாகும்இதுசிவப்புஇரத்தஅணுக்களைவிடசற்றேபெரியது

This grain contains a rare form of substance called quacrystalin, which was born with the nuclear age of mankind. The new experiment was reported in a study published in the May 17 issue of the journal Science Processes of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Normal crystals are made up of atoms trapped in a network that recur in their regular form. The structure of quasyristals, although ordered, has not been repeated, i.e., they may have "inhibited" properties in crystals. Their discovery was made in the early 1980s, and they also appear in meteorites in nature.

Quasrystals discovered in New Mexico are the oldest man-made. Its name, Trinidad, refers to the name of the nuclear test, which was mass-produced, the Trinity experiment, called Site Y in 1945, was the first nuclear test in history.

However, trinity, the current name of Site Y, was discovered by a team of geologist Terry Wallace, director of the National Laboratory at Los Alamos, a rare species known as red trinitite. In general, this quasrystal has a high green color, however, and contains red trinite copper, which comes from the remnants of threads that extend from the ground to the pump.

Formation of quasiristals

Quacrystals are formed from materials that have been violently impacted and, in general, include metals. Red trinitite, in theory, applies to both of these criteria. However, researchers need to find some samples of it before studying it.

Paul Steinhardt, a theoretical physicist at Princeton University in the United States, said: "I have been searching for red trinity there for many months.

Trinity usually has a green color. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Then, Bindi examined each particle of fine grain and began to work. Soon, the grains were extracted from the trinitite and irradiated with X-rays, and the researchers finally revealed that this substance is found only in a type of symmetric quasyristal.

Red trinite is formed from silicon, copper, calcium and iron. In an interview with Science News, Sima, a mineralogist at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), did not participate in the study, declaring that the material was "completely new to science". "" It's a very cool and wonderful invention, "he said.

In the future, scientists will want to study other sites that have been severely affected, such as craters and other nuclear test sites. The goal is to find structures that are formed by a strong impact on the ground.

