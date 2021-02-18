The fall of the Earth’s magnetic poles 42,000 years ago could have created a catastrophic environment that could have played a key role in the destruction of the megabuna from beginning to end. Neanderthals, Say researchers.

The The Earth’s magnetic field It acts as a protective shield against damaging cosmic radiation, but as the poles change, as has happened many times in the past, the shield is dramatically weakened, exposing the planet to more energy particles.

A temporary flip of the poles known as the Lashchamps cruise took place 42,000 years ago and lasted about 1,000 years. Previous works have found little evidence that this phenomenon had a profound impact on the planet because the poles were not really focused on the transition period, the researchers say.

Now Scientists say it may have been behind a wide range of climatic and environmental events with dramatic changes, with a period of low solar activity. Professor Chris Turney, a professor at the University of New South Wales and co-author of the study, said: “It seems like the end of the day.



The group collectively refers to this period as the “Adams Event”, presented to author Douglas Adams. Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy It said 42 “the answer to the ultimate question of life, the universe and everything.”

Writing In the journal Science, Turnie and his colleagues describe how they carried out radiocarbon analysis of rings of ancient charcoal trees preserved in the wetlands of northern New Zealand, some of which date back more than 42,000 years.

This allowed the increase in the amount of carbon-14 in the atmosphere produced over time by increasing the amount of high-energy cosmic radiation reaching the Earth during the Lashchamps mission. As a result, they were able to elaborate on atmospheric changes more than previously provided by previous records, such as mineral deposits.

They then explored numerous logs and objects from around the world, including lakes and glaciers, and found that carbon-14 levels were high while numerous major environmental changes occurred.

“We see this massive growth of ice over North America … we see the tropical rain belts in the western Pacific change dramatically at that time, and then the air belts in the South Seas and drying up in Australia,” Turney said.

The researchers studied how the chemistry of the atmosphere could change if the Earth’s magnetic field were lost, and that prolonged low solar activity could further reduce the Earth’s protection against cosmic radiation. Icecore records report such declines in solar activity known as the “Grand Solar Minima”, which coincided with the Lashchamps tour.

The results reveal that climate change may have caused major changes in climate, power storms, and widespread colorful aurora.

The team suggests that environmental changes could accelerate the growth of glaciers and contribute to the destruction of the Australian megabouns, and that they may be linked to the appearance of red ocher fingerprints, which could have been used by humans to counteract the effects of ozone depleting sunscreen on ultraviolet radiation.

They suggest that the use of caves by our ancestors at this time, and the rise of cave art, may be below the point where underground places provide refuge from harsh conditions. This situation could have increased competition, which could have contributed to the end of the Neanderthals, Turney said.



The Earth’s magnetic field has weakened by about 9% in the last 170 years, and researchers say there could be another twist on the cards. Such a situation could have a dramatic effect, at least not on catastrophic power grids and satellite networks.

Richard Horn, head of astronomy, meteorology and atmosphere at the British Antarctic Survey, who was not involved in the work, predicted that chemical changes in the upper atmosphere would be measured at the Haley Research Station in Antarctica.

But could the environmental impacts have been as severe as the team predicted? “Maybe not seriously, but it gives you a pause for thought,” Horn said, noting that the Earth’s magnetic field is unlikely to disappear completely.

However, Dr. Anders Svensson of the University of Copenhagen said that glaciers from Greenland and Antarctica did not show evidence of any dramatic climate change during the Lashchamps trip, but did not rule out that it would have an impact. “We cannot confirm or rule out changes in the ozone layer and the impact of increased UV radiation on humans from ice cores,” he said.

Chris Stringer, who studies human origins at the Museum of Natural History in London, said the work was important. He said the use of caves as shelter was credible, but the connection to the rise of cave art was low because paintings of pigs in Sulawesi, Indonesia, were made long before Lashchamps’ voyage.

“Teachers also make a connection with the physical destruction of the Neanderthals 40,000 years ago, which I think may have contributed to their demise,” he said. “But they survived longer, were more widespread than in Europe, and in many parts of Asia we have a much worse solution to the time of their disappearance.”

Dr. Richard Stoff, a research fellow at Quaternary Geography at the University of Glasgow, said the study was exciting and would lead to further research into the environmental and evolutionary effects of further large, dramatic declines in the Earth’s magnetic field strength. At the time.