Have You Watched the Don’t Let Go Movie?

Science fiction movies are some of the best movies to be watched in the audience’s free time, especially for science and technology lovers. When the same concept is combined with horror and thriller concepts, the film becomes even more interesting.

Don’t Let Go is one such movie that is capable of attracting an audience towards itself. The past and the present actions of the movie alter the events precisely. Here is everything you need to know about Don’t Let Go.

Jacob Aaron Estes is the director of the science-fiction horror film.

Jason Blum, Bobby Cohen, and David Oyelowo are the producers of the American movie.

What Is The Plot of The Movie Don’t Let Go?

The story revolves around the protagonist, Jack Radcliff, who is a detective. He is very close to his niece named Ashley. One day he receives a call from Ashley, who asks him to pick her up. Her father, Garret, has forgotten to pick her.

Garret was a drug dealer in his previous life and is now suffering from bipolar disorder. Jack promises Ashley while eating at a diner, of speaking to Garret about his irresponsible behaviour. On the same night, he receives a call from a frightened Ashley. After hearing such a voice from her, he leaves for his brother’s house in a hurry. He discovers the dead bodies of Garret, Susan, and Ashley.

The police declared after an investigation that Garret first murdered Ashley and Susan and then committed suicide. After getting such news, Jack starts blaming himself for the actions of Garret as he was the one to spoke to Garret that evening.

After two weeks, Jack receives a call from Ashley’s phone and hears the normal voice of Ashley as if nothing happened. He soon realizes that he was communicating with Ashley for several days before her murder. The line was also disconnected when Jack and Ashley were communicating. Ashley was unaware that she was talking to the future Jack and that she is going to be murdered soon. Jack doesn’t disclose the truth to her and decides to guide her to prevent the murder-suicide.

After investigating the case deeply, Jack gets to know that Garret was being framed in the crime. He is convinced that Georgie, a mythical drug kingpin, is the real murderer. Georgie was also rumoured of being tied with various drug dealers. Jack receives a call from Ashley from the past, who wants to make his father arrest for drug possession while he was shot during the investigation. Ashley trying to alter the reality also changes the actions of Jack, and he is left unshot.

Soon, Jack tells Ashley the truth and requests her to leave the town to survive. Jack comes to know that Georgie is not a person but a group of crooked cops. Later, it is revealed that Bobby is also a member of Georgie and shoots Howard. He was ordered to murder Garret, who refused to assist the gang in a major drug deal.

Jack, from past and present, somehow saves Ashley. However, he fails to save Garret and Susan.

The Release Date: When Was The Movie Don’t Let Go Got Released On The Big Screen?

The film got released on 27th January 2019 at the Sundance film festival and on 30th August 2019 in the United States.

What Are The Names of The Characters Involved In The Movie Don’t Let Go?

Detective Jack Radcliff, played by David Oyelowo, is the uncle of Ashley who shares a close bond with her. He is the younger brother of Garret.

Ashley Radcliff, played by Storm Reid, is the daughter of Garret and the niece of Jack.

Sergeant Roger Martin’s role played by Byron Mann

Bobby Owens, played by Mykelti Williamson, is the partner of Jack in the assigned case.

Howard Keleshian, played by Alfred Molina, is Bobby’s boss.

Garret Radcliff, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is the husband of Susan and the father of Ashley.

Susan Radcliff, played by Shinelle Azoroh, is the wife of Garret and the mother of Ashley.

What Are The Ratings of The Movie Don’t Let Go?

The budget of the film was $5 million, and its box office collection was $5.3 million. Manohla Darghis of The NY Times has mentioned that the movie has a great taste of mixing the police investigation with a supernatural thriller that makes the audience engaged. If the audience can imagine the whole story with the reference of just two actors on the stage, then it is a good sign for the movie.

Don’t Let Go has received a score of 43% on the Tomatometer, based on 93 reviews. The audience score of the film is 79%, based on more than 1000 verified ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

Don’t Let Go has received a rating of 6.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Movie Don’t Let Go?

You will find various websites where you can watch the movie while searching over the Internet. The most common one is Netflix. However, the movie is only available in some regions of the world.

You can also find it on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and Google Play, from where you can buy or rent it.

It is also available on HBO Max and Movies Anywhere.

Conclusion

The movie is available on various platforms. You can stream it online or can download it from there.

Keep enjoying the sci-fi thriller movie that will engage you in its story completely.