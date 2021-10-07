Will the Diyoza the 100 Salted 2021?

Sci-fi movies and series are dominating the world right now. The content, the animation, the VFX, and the imagination shown in these movies win the hearts of viewers.

The 100 is also one of these series and is running successfully since 2014. People are waiting for the sequel. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Jason Rothenberg is the developer of the science fiction action-drama series that got released on 19th March 2014.

Jae Marchant, Tim Scanlan, Aaron Ginsburg, Wade Mclntyre, TJ Brady, Rasheed Newson, Kira Snyder, and many more are the producers of the American series.

The 100 has already completed its seven seasons successfully, with a total of 100 episodes.

What Is The Plotline Of The Series The 100?

After the nuclear apocalypse that wiped out the life on the Earth completely, thousands of people were living in a space station orbiting the Earth called Ark. Three generations of human life were born in the Ark, but the life support system of the space station begins to fall after that. To check the habitat of the Earth, whether it is survivable or not, the Ark sends 100 juveniles on the Earth. They will check the chances of survival and the leftover resources.

After arriving on the Earth, they discover three communities that survived the apocalypse. The first one is the Grounders, who live in the clans locked in the power struggle. The second one is the Reapers, who have turned into cannibals due to the Mountain Men. The third and the last one is the Mountain Men, who live in mountain weather. Mountain Men had locked themselves away from the places before the apocalypse occurred.

Bellamy and Clarke guide and protect the juveniles from the grounders while struggling to survive in the harsh climate. They also try to establish communications with the Ark.

In the first season, the forty-eight survivors of the 100 get captured by the Mountain Men and taken to Mount Weather. They used to transfuse the blood from the grounders in the prison to survive on the planet. They were not left with any energy to survive the radiation on the Earth. After medical tests, the Mountain Men came to know that the bone marrow of the juveniles could help them to survive the harsh conditions. Thus, they begin to take their bone marrow out.

All the seasons of the series are quite interesting and are loved by the audience.

The Release Date: When Will The Eighth Season Of The 100 Be Released Over The Original Network?

People loved the series and are thus waiting for the eighth season. However, the official release date of the 100 Season 8 has not been announced yet. If the announcement is made soon, then we can expect it at any time in 2022.

What Are The Names Of The Characters Involved In The Series The 100?

The character about which we are going to discuss in detail is Charmaine Diyoza. Her character is portrayed by Ivana Milicevic. She is the major criminal and the most-wanted terrorist of an organization named the United Liberation Army, who got arrested in 2043. She was imprisoned in Eligius IV.

In 2047, she and her friends took over the vessel. She was the primary antagonist of the first half of Season 5. She was also the leader of the Eligius prisoners and has served in the US military once. She also became a member of Navy SEALs.

The other characters involved in the series are:

Clarke Griffin, played by Eliza Taylor, is the protagonist of the series. She was a part of The 100, a group of the juvenile who was sent to Earth from the Ark.

Abigail “Abby” Griffin, played by Paige Turco, is the Chief Medical Officer and the former Council member on the Ark.

Finn Collins, played by Thomas McDonell, is a part of the 100. He was arrested for spacewalking illegally.

Wells Jaha, played by Eli Goree, is the son of Chancellor Thelonious Jaha and the best friend of Clarke. He surrenders himself after knowing that his father is sending the 100 to the Earth.

Octavia Blake, played by Marie Avgeropoulos, is one of the main protagonists of the series. She helped Clarke as a medical assistant and was sent to juvenile prison for being the second child, which was against the laws of the Ark.

Bellamy Blake, played by Bob Morley, is also a major character in the series. He struggles to get the leadership of the juvenile delinquents and ends up being the co-leader along with Clarke after the death of Wells Jaha.

Raven Reyes, played by Lindsey Morgan, is the mechanic working over the Ark.

John Murphy, played by Richard Harmon, is a part of the 100. He was accused of murdering Wells but proved innocent.

What Are The Ratings Of The Series The 100?

The series has generally received favourable reviews from the audience and critics. The consensus of the site has mentioned that the series is stereotypic. The suspenseful atmosphere makes the series a guilty pleasure.

The 100 has received a score of 100% on the Tomatometer, based on eight critic ratings. The audience score of the series is 37%, based on 419 user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The 100 has a rating of 7.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Where Can We Watch The Latest Season Of The Series The 100?

The seventh season of the series can be found on various platforms where you can watch it online. You can also download it from some sites.

The most common one is Netflix and Amazon Prime. You can subscribe to it or can buy or rent the episodes.

It is also available on Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. You can buy the episodes or the whole season from here.

Conclusion

The 100 has completed its seventh season successfully and is heading towards the next season now.

Until its release, keep watching The 100!