The United States on Friday (21) expressed concern over the treatment of Luis Manuel Odero Alcondara, a dissident artist by the Cuban government, and called for "dignity and respect." He was hospitalized without contact for nearly three weeks at a hospital in Havana, and Amnesty International has declared him a "prisoner of conscience."

"@LMOAlcantara and all Cubans must be respected and treated with dignity," the US embassy in Havana said on Twitter.

Washington "expressed its solidarity with the Cuban people and expressed concern that the government would treat them with dignity and respect," he added.

"How is it possible that a patient in a hospital does not have a visit or a phone call?"

The Cuban government has accused 33-year-old Ottero Alcandara of trying to manipulate the political situation and of funding and controlling the US-based Instituto Democratico National.

Otero Alcondara, a member of the San Isitro Movement (MSI), a group of opposition university artists, was transferred to a hospital in Havana on the eighth day after announcing his hunger strike on May 2.

Through this protest, he demanded the withdrawal of works confiscated by security agents and an end to police harassment and artistic freedom against him.

In declaring Odero Alcondara a "prisoner of conscience" for the third time, Amnesty International said in a statement on the organisation's website that "President Miguel Diaz-Colonel Permides and other Cuban officials should be released."

The disgruntled artist "lost his liberty for expressing himself peacefully and should be released immediately and unconditionally," said Erica Guevara, AI director of the United States.

Since he was taken to hospital, the artist has been "under the supervision or control of state security officials and with the most prohibited visits of his direct family members," the charity said.

In addition, "it appears he did not have access to his phone or the outside world," he added.

Amnesty International had already summoned supporters from Ottero on Thursday and wrote a letter to Theos-Colonel demanding his release.