The Devil Is a Part-timer Season 2- We Have Exciting Information About Release Date! Latest Update

The Devil doesn’t come back from the dead every day. White Fox, an anime production studio, launched a 13-episode series called “Devil Is a Part-Timer!” eight years ago. The Devil Is a Part-timer Season 2?

The anime depicts an interdimensional demon king named Satan Jacob after he is taken to modern-day Tokyo and reduced to a human form, based on a series of light novels written by Satoshi Wagahara and drawn by 029 (Oniku).

Soon after, he adopts the name Sadao and starts working at a local fast food business, earning the moniker “Devil Is a Part-Timer!” According to The Cinemaholic, the first season only adapted the first two volumes of the original light novel.

Sadao meets and develops relationships with various creatures from his home world of Ente Isla during this period, including his ex-nemesis Emilia Justina. The scarcity of adaptations after the first few volumes, however, has left fans wanting for more.

They’re finally getting what they want, which is a relief. “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” exclaims the narrator. Season 2 is in the works.

When Will Season 2 of the Devil Is a Part-timer Released?

While Season 2 of “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” was announced at the Kadokawa Corporation’s Light Novel Expo, with a teaser released the same day on YouTube, there is still no official release date for the program.

Season 2 is expected to premiere in early 2023, according to Cinemaholic, although this is only a guess. Having said that, it is not an unjust one. The production of a single season of anime might take many years.

However, nothing definitive can be revealed until White Fox or the show’s publishers confirm it. The first season was streamed by Funimation during its initial broadcast.

It’s unclear whether this will continue, but given that Season 2 was also announced on the official Funimation blog, it’s possible. They also give no indication of when Season 2 of “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” will be released.

Who Will Star in Season 2 of the Devil Is a Part-timer?

We do know one specific truth concerning “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” Season 2’s cast will be revealed. At the very least, we have a cast for the Japanese dub.

Fans of this version will be pleased to discover that all the main voice actors from Season 1 will reprise their roles in Season 2. It’s unclear whether this will be the case with dubs in other languages.

This is a pity for dub fans, who can no longer be certain that their favorite characters will be voiced by the same person. However, on social media, a number of English voice performers for the program have indicated interest in returning (via Twitter).

While this isn’t a definitive confirmation of their return, it does suggest that the English dub for Season 2 will receive the same treatment as the Japanese version.

What Will the Plot of the Devil Is a Part-timer! Season 2 Be About?

The first season of “The Devil Is a Part-Timer!” ended with the aftermath of Sadao’s struggle with the angel Sariel. Despite being adversaries, Sadao celebrates with Shirou and appears to have developed a close, pleasant friendship with Emi (Emilia’s contemporary name).

In the last episode, she arrives to assist Sadao after he gets stuck in the rain. There are still a lot more volumes of the original light novel to adapt.

We shall watch Emi and Sadao continue to strengthen their bond as additional supernatural entities enter the battlefield if White Fox stays true to its source material’s tale.

In instance, Volume 3 begins with the gang discovering a golden apple, which gives birth to a young girl claiming to be Sadao and Emi’s kid. As the couple and their friends struggle with fatherhood and other issues, hilarity and suspense follow.

