The Death of Queen Elizabeth II: Who Will Be the Next Queen of United States?

A republic that cherished the Queen

Thursday, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United States turned its gaze to the old country. When the news of her sudden decline broke, television networks interrupted their programming as if a U.S. president had passed away. In New York, the US Open tennis tournament and the United Nations observed a moment of silence in her honor. The flags on government buildings in Washington were lowered to half-staff.

During her seven-decade reign, the Queen and her family inspired fascination, affection, and even some jealousy in a nation that declared independence from the throne nearly 250 years ago.

She met 13 US Presidents, beginning with Harry Truman in Washington before she became queen. (Her first official meeting with a US president as head of state was with Dwight Eisenhower.) President Joe Biden signed a book of condolences at the British embassy in Washington on Thursday and was the last president to hold official talks with the Queen.

In a statement, Biden sent “Our deepest condolences are extended to the Royal Family, who are mourning not only their Queen, but also their cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will be monumental in the annals of British history and in the annals of our world.”

In addition to the official ceremonies of remembrance, there were also a number of smaller but poignant acts. In Santa Monica, California, customers of the restaurant and gift shop “Ye Olde King’s Head” purchased memorabilia and reminisced about the Queen.

The President of Taiwan States That the Queen “Set an Example” for Global Leadership and Service

President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen tweeted her condolences to the British royal family, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth.

Tsai tweeted, “Taiwan honors and remembers her life of leadership and service, which set an example for people around the world.”

The President of South Korea States That Queen Elizabeth II Left a Legacy of Dignity

President of South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol tweeted his “deepest condolences to the citizens of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Yoon wrote, “She had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left behind many legacies of dignity.”

Her generous spirit and good deed will live on in our memories.

Queen Elizabeth II Embodied Dignity and Decency; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a pillar of our time,” the Indian prime minister tweeted Friday morning.

“She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Modi wrote.

Modi reflected on his meetings with the Queen during his visits to the United Kingdom in a separate tweet.

“During one of our meetings, she showed me the wedding gift that Mahatma Gandhi gave her,” he wrote. “I will always treasure your kindness.”

The Prime Minister of Singapore Describes Queen Elizabeth II as “the Very Soul of the United Kingdom.”

Her Majesty was the very heart and soul of the United Kingdom,” Lee Hsien Loong wrote.

Throughout her life, she faithfully served the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. She performed her duties with devotion, grace, and humility. Her contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and indeed the world will be recorded in history, and she will be fondly remembered as a great world leader.

He continued, “Her Majesty also left an indelible mark on Singapore’s history and our longstanding ties with the United Kingdom.”

Lee expressed his condolences to King Charles III, the entire Royal Family, British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and the British people.

He also shared a photo with Her Majesty, noting that they had met multiple times, most recently in 2018 at the Commonwealth heads of government meeting in London.

The King of Saudi Arabia Asserts That Queen Elizabeth II Will Be Immortalized in History as a Leadership Model.

According to Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya Television, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud received the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II “with great sadness.”

“Queen Elizabeth was a model of leadership that will be immortalized in history, and we remember with gratitude her efforts to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our two friendly nations,” he said.

The Saudi Crown Prince Asserts That Queen Elizabeth II Exemplified “Wisdom, Love, and Peace.”

According to Saudi state-run Al-Ekhbariya Television, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is “devastated by the news of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” stating that she “dedicated her life to serving her country.”

According to Al-Ekhbariya, Salman said, “Queen Elizabeth was a model of wisdom, love, and peace.”

Queen Stated That Prince Philip’s Death Left a “Huge Void” in Her Life.

The loss of her husband, Prince Philip, left Queen Elizabeth II with a “huge void in her life,” their son Prince Andrew said in April.

After attending a service in the chapel at Royal Lodge Windsor, the Duke of York addressed the media, saying, “I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who is probably feeling it more than anyone else.”

Philip, the Queen’s lifelong companion and the longest-serving consort in British history, passed away on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99.

“He was an extraordinary man, and I adored him as a father. He was so serene. “If you had a problem, he would consider it,” said Andrew. “He was always someone to whom you could turn”

The news of Philip’s passing was met with an outpouring of condolences from around the globe, including messages from every living US president and other world leaders.

The royal family themselves were “all feeling a great sense of loss,” Andrew said. “We’ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happened After the Death of Queen Elizabeth II?

According to the expected procedure, after the death of the British monarch, his or her successor assumes power immediately. This means that after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, her son Prince Charles automatically became monarch, thereby becoming King Charles III.

Has the Queen of England Died?

The queen, who was 96 years old, died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands, according to Buckingham Palace. Charles III, her son, became the new monarch of the United Kingdom.

Who Will Be Queen After Elizabeth?

Here is the succession to the throne: Charles, the 73-year-old eldest son of Elizabeth and formerly the Prince of Wales, is now the King of England. As requested by Elizabeth at her royal jubilee in February, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is now the Queen Consort.