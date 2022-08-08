When Will The Cuphead Show Season 2 Be Released? Has It Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Netflix has decided to order a second season of The Cuphead Show, which is scheduled to premiere on August 19, 2022. Therefore, there are only a few more days left till its fans get to watch more of the shenanigans that Cuphead and Mugman get into.

On February 18, 2022, the first episode of The Cuphead Show Season 1 was released on Netflix. Ever since it made its debut, its viewers have been quick to draw comparisons to and laud the show, and they have expressed that they cannot wait for its second season. The first season of the cartoon series The Cuphead Show, which can be found streaming on Netflix, included a total of twelve episodes. Cuphead is the name of the video game that has been adapted into this program.

Is Netflix Hiding Cuphead Season 2?

It didn’t take long for The Cuphead Show to amass a sizeable audience after it debuted on television. The show’s endearing sense of humor, traditional animation aesthetic, and focus on furthering the characters fans knew and loved from the video game all contributed to its success. And all of this was a direct result of Netflix’s enormous fan following, which prompted the company to make this decision.

On June 10, 2022, the first trailer for The Cuphead Show season 2 was made available online. The storyline for the upcoming second season of this show has not yet been revealed. However, based on what has been shown in the teaser video for it, it will most likely feature the new bosses that have been added to the game. The beginning of season 2 will pick up right where the end of the first season left off, which is to say, from the “stoney lonesome” (jail in translation).

It is anticipated that a significant number of additional characters will also make an appearance in this season. There is currently no information available regarding whether or not the show will be picked up for a third season.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Cast

The voice actors for the cartoon series The Cuphead Show are:

Cuphead is voiced by Tru Valentino, who is well-known for his roles in The Rookie (2018 release), Fast and Furious Spy Racers (2019 release), and Psychonauts 2 (2019 release) (released in 2021).

Frank Todaro provides the voice for Mugman and Jerry; he is a voice actor, actor, and host of live events and radio programs. He has worked as a voice actor for many video games and the anime series “Transformers.” He has also worked as a puppeteer in his hometown of New York City.

Grey Griffin provides the voice for Ms. Chalice and Doris; she is an American comedian, voice actress, and singer-songwriter. She is widely recognized for her many roles in video games and animated films. Griffin published “My First Comedy Special” on September 27, 2018, as her debut comedy special. She has also contributed to the animated television series The Simpsons.

Joe Hanna provides Elder Kettle and Sal Spudder’s voiceovers. Due to his roles in Death Sentence, Looper, and Mulholland Drive, he is quite well-known.

Luke Millington- Drake, a writer, improviser, and actor, performs the voiceover for the Devil. In addition, he is currently a member of The Groundlings Theatre’s Sunday Company. Wayne Brady is an American comedian, singer, and actor who provides the voice for King Dice. Brady appears frequently on Whose Line Is It Anyway? Additionally, Brady presented the midday chat show The Wayne Brady Show. He has also presented numerous additional programs.

Dave Wasson provides the narration for Henchman and Mr. Telephone. He is a storyboard artist, animator, voice actor, writer, and producer from the United States. Wasson created the Cartoon Network original series known as Time Squad. In addition, he created, directed, and served as executive producer for Star versus the Forces of Evil.

Cosmo Segurson provides the voice of Porkrind and Chauncey Chantenay; he is known for his roles in Camp Lazlo!, Nic Tristian Go Mega Dega, and Ed Wood. Chris Wylde provides the voice of Ribby; he has a recurrent role on Young Sheldon. He has created, produced, starred in, and written for the web series Dadholes.

Rick Zieff, an American voice-over coach and performer, provides the voice acting for Croaks. Zieff is primarily recognized for his roles in Nick of Time and Terminator 3. Jim Conroy is the voice behind Ollie Bulb, Jasper, and Duke. He is an American actor and television writer who is most known for his role in Top Cat: The Movie, Fetch! Ruff Ruffman and Kenny the Shark were present.

Keith Ferguson provides the voice-over for Bowlboy. He is most known for his contributions to the video games Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy XII: Wander over Yonder, Destiny, Destiny 2, Reaper, and others.

Candi Milo is the voice for Cherry and Brandywine Heirloom. She is an American actor who is widely recognized for voicing characters in numerous animated television programs, including T6he Adventures of Puss in Boots, Tiny Toon Adventures, ChalkZone, Cow and Chicken, and Loonatics Unleashed.

Gary Anthony Williams provides the voice for Quadratus; he is a director, comedian, producer, actor, and writer. He has lent his voice to numerous video game and animation characters. Williams is most recognized for his performance in Malcolm in the Middle.

Stickler’s narration is performed by film writer, voice actor, sound editor, and ADR mixer Andrew Morgado. He is renowned for lending his voice to animated and video game characters, including Sanjar Nandi in The Outer Worlds, Kouichi Adachi in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Cliffjumper in Bumblebee.

Cuphead Season 2: What to Expect?

Fans of The Cuphead Show may anticipate seeing a great deal more colorful characters in the upcoming season 2 of the show. These colorful people will include Captain Brineybeard, who poses a threat to the guys, and Baroness Von Bon Bon, who makes a cameo appearance at the end of the video.

The Cuphead Show: Episode Guide for Season Two

Not much is known about The Cuphead Show season 2’s episode count. However, based on the first season, we might assume that there are 12 episodes in all.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Release Date

Netflix has renewed The Cuphead Show for a second season, which will premiere on August 19, 2022. So, Cuphead and Mugman’s exploits will continue in only a few days.