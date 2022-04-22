The Crown Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More!

Season 4 of The Crown, Netflix’s drama about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign, premiered in 2020, taking us through the 1980s and introducing us to two characters who had a major impact on the decade: Lady Diana Spencer and Margaret Thatcher.

Gillian Anderson’s Thatcher and Emma Corrin’s Diana captivated the imagination of fans in the new episodes, which received critical praise and were among the most talked-about TV shows of the year.

If you’ve already finished season 4, you might be wondering when season 5 will premiere, as well as what lies ahead for the royal soap opera with another complete cast shift…

The Release Date for Season 5 of ‘The Crown’ Has Been Set

Season 5 of The Crown began filming in July 2021 at Elstree Studios outside of London. Imelda Staunton, dressed as Queen Elizabeth II and speaking from the set of The Crown, announced towards the end of September 2021 that Netflix would release The Crown Season 5 in November 2022.

The minute-long video was carefully edited to look like the Queen’s Christmas greeting. It’ll be ten episodes long, just like the previous seasons. Look below for Imelda’s announcement of The Crown Season 5’s premiere date.

According to reports, filming on the sixth — and final — series could begin before the fifth series is aired, implying that we won’t have to wait as long to find out how the narrative concludes.

Who’s in the New Cast of the Crown Season 5?

Season 5 of The Crown will have a whole new cast. The latest season follows in the footsteps of the previous four, which experienced a massive cast makeover following season two.

Seasons one and two covered the years 1947 to 1964, while seasons three and four covered the years 1964 to 1990. Seasons 5 and 6 will be set in the 1990s, thus the core cast will be a little older, bringing them closer to the characters we know today.

Imelda Staunton, a BAFTA-winning and Oscar-nominated actress, will play Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 5 and 6. Olivia Colman, who appeared in seasons three and four, has been replaced.

Lesley Manville, a BAFTA winner, and Oscar candidate will play Princess Margaret, The Queen’s sister, in the next series, succeeding Helena Bonham Carter.

Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones, The Two Popes) plays the late Prince Philip in Season 5 of The Crown. He takes the place of Tobias Menzies, who earned an Emmy for his performance in Season Four.

Dominic West of The Affair will play Prince Charles in the forthcoming season of The Crown, replacing Josh O’Connor, while Elizabeth Debicki of Tenet will play Diana, Princess of Wales in Season 5, replacing Emma Corrin.

Both O’Connor and Corrin were nominated for Emmys for their work in Season 4. Olivia Williams, who played Camilla Parker Bowles in The Nevers, takes over from Emerald Fennell as Camilla Parker Bowles.

What Will Be Happening in Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?

The fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown will depict Elizabeth II’s reign in the late twentieth century, concluding the series by taking her rule into the twenty-first century.

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, altered his mind about stopping the show after five seasons in order to give the story “honor.”

“As we discussed the plots for Series 5, it quickly became evident that in order to do credit to the richness and complexity of the story, we need to go back to the original concept and do six seasons,” he told Deadline.

The 1990s were a trying decade for the British Royal Family, and Queen Elizabeth II described 1992 as her “annus horribilis” on the 40th anniversary of her coronation.

Her children’s marriages broke down that year: her son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced in March, her daughter Princess Anne divorced Mark Phillips in April, and her eldest son Prince Charles announced his divorce from Princess Diana at the end of the year.

How and Where Can I Watch Season 5 of the Crown?

Season five of The Crown will only be available to watch on Netflix when it is released. Like Bridgerton, the show is a Netflix Original, so if you want to view it, you’ll need to be a Netflix subscriber.

Season 5 Trailer for The Crown

Conclusion

Season 5 of The Crown will, like past seasons, combine real-world events with enhanced drama, all brought to life by a great ensemble that extends the show’s appeal far beyond royal family fans in the United Kingdom.

Seasons 1-4 of the hit show used anime-style time skips keeping things interesting, introducing new cast members like Emma Corin and Gillian Anderson who have helped the show grow.

Season 5 of The Crown appears to be continuing this tendency, with a new character shake-up bringing the program back to the 1990s as we near the drama’s inevitable ending.

Who will play Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 5?

Who will play Queen Elizabeth in Season 5 of The Crown? In Season 5, Imelda Staunton will take over as Queen Elizabeth II. Olivia Colman, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of the Queen, will hand the throne over to Staunton after two seasons as the queen.

How many seasons of ‘the crown’ will there be?

It’s been more than a year since the Emmy-winning fourth season of “The Crown” aired, and we’re excited to see what happens next. The Netflix drama will have a total of six seasons, with season five already in development.

When does ‘the Crown’ season 4 end?

Story: With The Crown season 4 finishing in December 1990, expect the next season to focus on the end of Charles and Diana’s marriage, Prime Minister John Major’s tenure, and the Queen’s annus horribilis in 1992.