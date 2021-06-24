The contribution of green card issuers to the United States is reduced by 50%

Worth investing and gaining in the United States Green card Active investments fell from $ 1.8 million to $ 900 thousandThat is, it is made in its own business, and is made for passive investments from $ 900 thousand to $ 500 thousand, i.e. in investment projects already approved by the US government. The 50% and 45% cuts in requirements, respectively, came into effect on Tuesday, the 23rd, following a ruling by a federal court in California that overturned a law change made in 2019 during the administration. Republican Donald Trump.

In that ruling, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that former Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McLean did not do his job properly when he changed the rules for this type of investor visa EP-5. Therefore, the new rules, which came into force on November 21, 2019, should be repealed.

Since this decision can be amended at any time, the application process for those who wish to become U.S. citizens through investments in the country should be expedited. "It is best to take advantage of the pre – appeal period. He says that has risen.

Other visas

Since March 2020, US consulates in Brazil have been closed. The severe health crisis in Covid-19 led U.S. officials to invade the country and close borders to Brazilians. Anyone who already has some kind of valid visa, such as a tourist, student, or European passport to enter the country via ESTA, can park in other countries such as Mexico and stay there for up to 15 days and then travel to the United States. Relatives of Americans or minor Americans and government officials, diplomats, or persons holding passports in the civil service are permitted to enter the country by direct flight.

Many Brazilians have plans to work in the United States. Holders of certain types of visas already used the process of obtaining a work visa directly from USCIS, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. When a work visa is approved, individuals go to the United States on a previous visa and submit an application for a USCIS-approved work visa upon immigration.

When the person already has this letter of approval, they travel to Mexico, where they complete 15 days of isolation and enter the United States on a student or tourist visa. Later, he announces that he has a work visa in immigration, and since embassies and consulates are closed, he has to make a & # 39; status adjustment & # 39; He is carrying out another process called "so-called" Toledo.

Brazilians without a visa will have to wait for the US embassy to reopen, with no forecast that it will happen. Scheduled interviews have been canceled as the day draws to a close with the embassy closed. To give you an idea, there are only dates to schedule interviews from January next year, and anyone with a scheduled date this year will not know if it will happen.

The U.S. embassy's press office said embassies are obliged to issue student visas that must be received by August 1, the start of the U.S. school year.