Are You Excited to Watch The Circle Usa Season 3?

It has been a few months since The Circle USA aired its second season, the show has some very exciting news coming our way. Netflix has brought about some changes for the third season and will bring up the show in the coming few days.

Who is the Host of The Circle USA?

It is hosted by American comedian Michelle Buteau, the narrator of each and every episode. This New-Jersey born actress cum comedian has starred in a number of TV shows from Bless the harts to Russian Doll and has also appeared in romantic movies.

DeLeesa St. Agathe won the second season of The Circle, and Too hot to handle’s Chloe Veitch came in second.

Continue reading the article if you want to know everything from contestants to, filming location and release date.

Read More: The Tomorrow People Season 2 Get Cancelled ?

The Plotline of the Circle Usa Season 3, New Host?

It comes under the Genre of Reality-Competition. An American tv Show produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, with its first appearance on Netflix in January 2020 with the United States as the origin country and is aired in the official language of English. 2 seasons have been aired till now with a total of 25 episodes.

The show is back with Michele Buteau as the host, along with eight new contestants, fighting their way to grab the $100,000 on the show’s unique social media platform, playing either as themselves or as mudcat.

When the Finale comes, the Contestants are required to vote each other for the last time, whosoever getting the highest rating wins the game and $100,000. Moreover, fans of the show can also vote for their favourite player. The player who gets the maximum votes by the fans bags the title of Fan-favorite and the prize money of $10,000.

Netflix has not announced the contestant’s list for season 3 and is quite unlikely to do so. The previous season featured some interesting players, from professional volleyball player Khat Bell to social media influencer Courtney revolution. No one knows who is going to feature in the third season, do you?

The Circle USA is being filmed in an apartment building in Stanford, Manchester. While skylines of US cities Milwaukee and Chicago are edited into the show, the contestants live in a block of flats in Manchester, having 12 furnished apartments, each valued at around £145,000 back in 2019.

Winner of The Circle USA Season 2?

The much-awaited final of season 2 arrived on 5th May on Netflix, with each of the show’s final contestants hoping to bag that $100,000 pool prize. However, DeLeesa emerged as the winner, having played the game with her 32-yr old husband Trevor. Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch came in second place, while influencer Courtney Revolution placed third.

Read More: Turn Up Charlie Season 2: Will Turn Up Charlie Return for a Second Season or Get Cancelled?

The Release Date: When Will the Third Season of the Circle Usa Come Into Existence for the Audience?

Season 3 is going to premiere on Netflix on 8th September, with 4-part series, dropping new episodes each week throughout the whole of September. Netflix renewed the social media competition for seasons two and three back in March 2020.

What Are the Ratings of the Show the Circle USA?

The Circle USA has got mixed reviews according to Metacritic. The Circle USA has a rating of 7.3/10 onIMDb. The Circle has an 81% Rottentomatoes rating with an average Tomatometer of 81% and an average audience score of the show is 66%.

Read More: Attack On Titan Latest Updates: Eren Yeager Season 4 part 2 to be out soon !

Where to Watch the Tv Show the Circle USA?

There are many websites over the internet where you can stream the show. The most famous one is NETFLIX. You can buy the subscription from there to have access to the content.

You can also buy or rent the episodes from Vudu. You can watch it for free on 123Movies.

Conclusion:

Just wait for a couple more days, the show will be on Netflix by the end of this week, where the Contestants would be presenting completely different identities to the others in order to win them over and grab the prize of $100,000. By now 25 episodes have been aired, with 26th as the 1st episode of Season 3. So, grab yourself a bucket of popcorn and wait a bit like the 8th of September is just about to come.