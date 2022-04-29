The Circle Season 2 Cast And Winner

The winner of the Netflix reality competition show Circle season 2 illustrates that catfishing pays off – at least when it comes to the Netflix reality competition show.

DeLeesa St. Agathe, who deceived her fellow cast members into believing she was Trevor, was proclaimed a champion in the Circle season 2 finale (her husband in real life).

She triumphed over deserving opponents, including Chloe Veitch of Too Hot to Handle, to win the $100,000 prize. Send the crown emoji, the money bag emoji, and the laughing face emoji!

In fact, catfish competitors dominated The Circle season 2 finale. Chloe and Courtney Revolution were the only ones who were fully themselves. River (a.k.a. Lee Swift) and John were the other finalists (aka Lisa Delcampo and Jack Atkin).

DeLeesa was a “mompreneur” with her own YouTube channel, Leesa Unique, before joining The Circle. She debated whether to play as herself or as Trevor in the game but ultimately chose to play as her husband.

“I have a lively attitude and get along with everyone in real life. I can go to a pub, I can be cool and have a good time with anyone “ETOnline was told her.

“However, when I think back on my past and how events played out with groups of female friends versus Trevor with his group of guy friends, I just think my attitude — combined with a little bit of his — would have taken me further in the game, and it did.”

Lee Swift is an American singer-songwriter.

Lee Swift is a well-known screenwriter and filmmaker who has worked on a number of Hollywood projects. Lee Swift and his Angelique Torres were supposed to participate in HBO’s Project Greenlight with Ben Affleck, but Angelique was afflicted with cancer. Lee Swift went on to direct A Single Wish, which was screened at the Dallas Outtakes Festival.

Courtney is a digital content creator who hosts his own YouTube entertainment podcast. His live show, The Green Chair Chats, just celebrated a one-year anniversary on YouTube. He also presented The Morning Tea, a chat show.

Chloe Vitch will also compete in the second season of The Circle as a competitor. She is well-known for her performance in the film Muchh. Chloe has also appeared on Too Hot To Handle and The NightTime Show, among other reality shows.

Terilisha will be a part of Season 2 of The Circle’s cast. She also starred as Khloe in the famous show #Washed, which premiered in 2018. She was a cast member of the show till 2020.

Jack Atkins is a college student who will make his screen debut in Season 2 of The Circle. On Instagram, he has more than 3000 followers. Jack Atkins is one of the show’s youngest participants.

Bryant Wood was a former America’s Next Top Model participant. Bryant is also a co-founder of the Modern Nirvana firm. Bryant has appeared in a few episodes of The Bay and This Just In.

Deleesa Carrasquillo will make her cinematic debut in Season 2 of The Circle. She is also a video producer who has over 50,000 Instagram followers. She is both a mother and a successful businesswoman.

Savannah Palacio is a model and social media influencer with over 215,000 Instagram followers. Savannah has also appeared in Pink Sweat$: Body Ain’t Me, a music video. Among the other participants on The Circle, she has the third-highest social media following.

The Circle on Netflix is a popular reality game show in which contestants are placed in an apartment and their only method of communication is through internet pals via The Circle, a social networking app.

The show is hosted by Michelle Buteau. The show’s second season premiered on April 14, 2021. The series began with eight candidates entering the renowned block of flats, and now there are just five finalists left, all vying for the $100,000 grand prize in The Circle USA season two finale.