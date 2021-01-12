The Chinese Covit-19 vaccine is much less effective than initially claimed in Brazil

Brazilian researchers who tested China’s Sinovac vaccine said on Tuesday that 50.38% of the late phase trials would be 50.38% effective against Covit-19, raising concerns about the transparency of the study because it was almost 30 percent lower than previously announced.

Sao Paulo-based Button said last week that late phase tests had shown the coronavirus vaccine. 78% to 100% effective, Provides total protection against severe cases of the disease.

However, after mounting pressure from scientists, some of them accused the organizers of the investigation of misleading the public, and those rates included only volunteers who were mildly vulnerable to the severe cases of Govt-19, Button said. When data from all volunteers, including those who have experienced “very mild” cases of Covid-19 and those who do not need medical help, are considered, Button said Tuesday that the overall performance rate is dropping to 50.38%.

Despite the very low efficacy rates of any new corona virus vaccine, coronavac is still more effective than some flu vaccines and can be stored cheaply in a normal refrigerator, making it a viable option for developing countries, public health experts said.

However, this is a fragmentary and unusual announcement of Coronavac’s performance rate The first month is scheduled to be announced last month, Risks of damaging the reliability of many vaccines Brazilians are already reluctant to take, Doctors said.