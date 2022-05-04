The Chi Season 4: What We Know So Far

In August, the hit show ‘The Chi’, which follows residents on Chicago’s South Side, was renewed for a fourth season, continuing the stories of Ronnie, Emmett, Kevin, and others.

According to Variety, Waithe stated at the time that The Chi had taken her “on a journey.” “It was a time of learning, healing, and growth for me.”

“I wasn’t sure how this season would be received, but the level of participation and excitement from the fans has been incredible,” she continued.

“I can’t believe our numbers have increased by double digits!” The Chi is a collaborative effort, and I’m delighted to be able to continue on this path with such a wonderful group of people.”

While we know The Chi is returning, no details regarding Season 4 have been released since the renewal was announced last summer.

Are you curious about The Chi’s future plans? Here’s everything we know about The Chi Season 4, including when new episodes will air and who will star in them.

Read more: The Chosen Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More Information

Chicago Fire Season 11 Release Date: Which Member of the Chicago Fire Cast Is Departing the Show?

Everything You Need to Know About The Walking Dead Season 10

When Can We Anticipate Season 4 of the Chi to Be Released?

The Chi Season 4 was recently unveiled and confirmed by the producers on their YouTube channel on August 2, 2021, in this short teaser. Filming is expected to begin in late 2021 and last until 2022. In the summer of 2022, the fifth season is expected to premiere.

The Chi’s fourth season has been set to premiere on August 2, 2021. For us, this film served as confirmation. Following the transmission of the season 4 finale, which earned 4.2 million weekly viewers, Showtime has officially renewed The Chi for season 4.

It is on track to become Showtime’s most-watched series of all time, according to the network. We expect filming to begin in late 2021 and last until the end of 2022. In the summer of 2022, the fifth season is expected to premiere.

Who’s in the Cast of the Chi Season 4?

Emmett Washington was played by Jacob Latimore (The Maze Runner).

Ronnie Davis is played by Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (CSI).

Kevin Williams was played by Alex Hibbert (Moonlight).

Jada Washington is played by Yolonda Ross (Kiss me Kill me).

Jerrika Little was played by Tiffany Boone (Hunter Season 2).

Jake Taylor was played by Michael Epps, who acted in the film “Meet the Blacks.”

Detective Cruz was played by Armando Riesco, who starred in the film “Brooklyn Finest.”

Reg Taylor, Jake’s older brother, and a gangster is played by Barton Fitzpatrick.

Kiesha Williams was played by Birgundi Baker, who was famous for her role in the film ’30 Miles from Nowhere.’

Jason Mitchell, Shamon Brown, Lucien Cambric, Jahking Guillory, Brian King (Candyman), and Steven Williams are among the other actors in the film.

What Can the Chi Season 4 Plot Be About?

Season three concludes with Otis Perry beating Camille Hallaway for the role of mayor. Despite this, he wants to continue his narcotics business. Otis has custody of Jake, which provides him an advantage over Jake’s sibling, Trig.

Kevin and Jemma complete their romance, and Emmett marries Tiffany. Kevin is disappointed when Keisha decides to keep her kid. Papa’s father is arrested on suspicion of money laundering, which irritates him.

His father seems to have put the money toward the family’s well-being. At Ronnie’s funeral, everyone says a heartfelt goodbye.

We may expect the fourth season to branch out from these plot lines and investigate their implications. Otis, Trig, and Jake have all become important characters in a riveting tale, and it will be interesting to see how Trig responds to the events unfolding around him.

The repercussions of Keisha’s pregnancy, as well as Emmett’s post-marriage life, will very certainly be addressed. The characters experienced significant sorrow and sadness in the third season, and we can only hope that things will improve for them in the fourth.

The upcoming season may be more about forging new bonds in order to give ‘The Chi’ a new depth.

Conclusion

‘The Chi,’ created by Lena Waithe, is a coming-of-age drama series about a group of Chicago citizens whose lives are interwoven by chance. The main protagonists are brought together by their shared desire for friendship, love, and retribution.

It debuted on Showtime on January 7, 2018, to positive reception from critics and audiences alike. “My love is revenge, that’s never free,” sings “Behind Blue Eyes,” a song written and performed by The Who, in which “My love is vengeance, that’s never free.”

The song may seem a little fanciful in summarizing the three seasons of ‘The Chi,’ but it does convey the show’s melancholy.