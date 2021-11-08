The Chestnut Man Is Available on Netflix?

The Chestnut Man

The Chestnut Man Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer, and More.

The next Norse noir from Netflix is an adrenaline-fueled mystery in which the city of Copenhagen is being terrorized by a deadly murderer. The trailer for ‘the anticipated Nordic noir from the creator of The Killing’ has debuted. The macabre and frightening crime drama centers on two cops who are looking for a serial murderer.

The series will be written by Helene Stokholm (The Doctor Blake Mysteries), directed by Mikkel Serup (The Killing) and Kasper Barfoed (The Lost Treasure of the Knights Templar), and produced by SAM Productions (Ragnarok). ‘A psychological thriller’ is how Netflix describes the series. Everything you need to know about the show is right here, including release date, storyline, cast, trailer, and more.

When Will the ‘chestnut Man’ Be Released?

The series will be available to Netflix customers all over the world.

Filming on the series began in September 2020. It’s unclear when the series in Denmark completed production, but Netflix debuted a teaser in June 2021, along with word that it will premiere in Fall 2021.

Catalyst is already filming. It will premiere on September 29, 2021, on Netflix.

What’s the Story?

The ‘Chestnut Man’ is a thrilling crime mystery series, which includes suspense. After a long search, the end is nigh for two cops trying to solve the strange murders occurring in Copenhagen’s quiet neighborhood. The story begins when a young woman’s body is found in a playground. A tiny chestnut-and-matchstick doll lies next to her motionless body. The young detective Naia Thulin and her new partner Mark Hess are on the case, looking for a lead to expose the murderer.

The search takes a turn for the worse when they come upon something that connects to the daughter’s disappearance of Rosa Hartung, a prominent figure in Brussels. Rosa had been missing for a year and was presumed dead. With a bloodthirsty murderer on the loose, Thulin and Hess must hurry before he strikes again.

The crime mystery thriller is based on Soren Sveistrup’s debut book, which has been translated into 28 languages and published in 50 countries and has been dubbed “the next Agatha Christie.” The creator of Copenhagen’s police department drama is also the same brilliant mind behind Sveistrup, a Danish police procedural drama.

‘Netflix has shown a strong, genuine interest in my book, and I’m optimistic about the agreement and confident that Netflix will be the ideal spot.’ Variety reports that Sveistrup says in a press release.

‘After the success of ‘The Rain,’ we are delighted to announce our next Danish Original, which will continue the illustrious tradition of Nordic Noir,’ Tesha Crawford, director of Netflix International Originals in Northern Europe, said in a release.

We were immediately drawn to the compelling narrative and Soren’s voice. ‘We are delighted to continue our collaboration with SAM Productions and look forward to sharing ‘The Chestnut Man’ with our worldwide audience.’

Who Is Cast in the Chestnut Man?

Danica Curcic portrays Naia Thulin, a young detective assigned to the case. Aside from “Narcos,” he has worked on several Netflix series, including “The Staircase” (2016), based on the Michael Peterson case; and “Lost in Space” (2018). He first debuted as an actor in the 2010 film by the same name. Thulin is also set to star in Netflix’s 2020 thriller, ‘Mikkel Boe Folsgaard portrays Mark Hess, Thulin’s partner on the case.’ Rosa Hartung is the missing daughter of a politician, and Iben Dorner portrays her.

The rest of the cast list includes Lars Rante, David Dencik, Esben Dalgaard, Morten Brovn, Jens Jorgen Spottag, Camilla Lau, Peder Thomas Pedersen, Marie-Lydie Melono Nokouda, and Anders Hove.

Is There an Official Trailer?

On June 21, 2021, Netflix has already published the official reveal trailer.

The entire trailer was released on September 13, 2021. The full trailer provides us a sneak peek at some of the Chestnut Man’s grisly murders. It also introduced us to the other characters who will play an important role in the narrative.

We will keep you updated here once the trailers are released, as promised. Check them out below! The third season, which will premiere on Netflix on September 29, 2021, was announced last year.