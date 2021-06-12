The case of democratic espionage shook the United States during the Trump administration

Democrats and independent lawyers have strongly criticized the Donald Trump administration for withholding data from elected officials in the United States, and have called for reform of the administration's "spy forces."

Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Schwelle recently told tech company Apple that the U.S. Justice Department needs some of their information in 2017 and 2018, following an investigation into the leak.

Members of the House of Representatives' investigative committee have both commented on the & # 39; sophisticated & # 39; suspicious alliance between Moscow and the Donald Trump administration. Suspected of leaking information about the investigation to the media, which marked the beginning of the Republican presidency, AFP reported.

In the United States, leaking confidential information is illegal, and federal prosecutors may issue search and arrest warrants to find evidence. Until now, however, members of parliament did not appear to have been the target of this type of approach.

"This is a complete abuse of power and an attack on the separation of powers," said Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer, who invited former justice ministers Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr to report to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The Inspector General of the Judiciary has also announced an inquiry into "the use of sub-bonuses and other legal means by the Department to obtain information about communications with members of Congress or the media with the media."

The case is still controversial because prosecutors sought to locate the couple's collaborators and relatives, including a minor, in an attempt to test whether the suspects had lent their phones to communicate with the media.

The data did not confirm the suspicions, but the investigation was reopened a year later and was not completed until the end of Donald Trump's presidency, with Adam Schiff invariably accused of being the author of the leaks.

Also, the judiciary has ordered Apple not to release the investigation, which ended this year. Legislators were only notified last month about the hearings.

“I would not be surprised to learn that this has happened to others,” said Eric Schwelle, who considers these “facts unacceptable”.

Adam Schiff stressed that Donald Trump "tried to use the department as a 'stick' against his political opponents and members of the media."

Behind the scenes & # 39; fought & # 39; to get bills, emails and call histories during the Trump administration. The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN recently revealed that some of their journalists in the judiciary are also in trouble.

Republican and Democratic governments have tried to find evidence against journalists in the past.

In the aftermath of a scandal in 2013, the Barack Obama administration created new rules and issued a & # 39; green light & # 39; to top judicial officials to issue any warrant against journalists. Gave.

Last week, the government, led by current US President Joe Biden, said through White House spokeswoman Jen Zaki that "calling on journalists to investigate political leaks is inconsistent with the president's political guidance."