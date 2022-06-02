The Boys Season 3 Cast: Is the Boys Season 3 Renewed or Canceled?

In March 2022, Amazon unveiled the first look at The Boys season 3, which may leave fans with more questions than answers.

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) appears to shoot beams of heat out of his face after gazing into the mirror with glowing eyes. That’s a little disconcerting for a person whose life aim has been to kill superheroes.

The Amazon Prime Video series revolves around a group of troublesome superheroes, who are simply influencers with superhuman skills to kill a large number of people.

The Boys, a vigilante gang, strive to expose superhero group The Seven and their parent business, Vought, for what they are: ruthless war lords.

The Release Date for Season 3 of the Boys

You can’t say The Boys team doesn’t keep fans up to date with all that’s going on; on January 7, it was reported that season three’s official release date is June 3, 2022.

Filming for the third installment began on February 24, 2021, and the group officially wrapped for the third season on September 17, 2021.

Unlike other streaming sites, The Boys switched plans between seasons one and two, releasing episodes weekly rather than in one big batch.

What Will Happen in Season 3 of the Boys?

“Erik does have an ending in mind that he likes and is working towards,” Rogen told GamesRadar. But that was all he was willing to share with us.

We also know the title of the first episode… ‘Payback,’ please… drum roll… This is a reference from the comics to another organization that included our new character Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

All of these ties together, as Kripke says in an interview with TV Guide that Soldier Boy “has been a fixture of Vought’s for decades…”

“We’re writing Vought’s history and how all the characters intertwine,” he explained, adding that Soldier Boy knew Stormfront when she was Liberty. The season two finale is a true game-changer, changing the course of the entire program going forward.

Homelander is still alive and well in Vought Tower, despite the fact that the Boys are no longer in hiding. Don’t be shocked if Queen Maeve’s blackmailing scheme backfires at some time in season three, considering he had a sticky ending of his own.

“[Season three] is my favorite season,” Starr told TVLine, adding, “[It’s] hands down one of the most delightful seasons of television I’ve had the good fortune of working on.”

“All I can say is that I honestly believe the fans will go crazy when season three premieres… the payoff will be well worth the wait.”

“I had a terrific experience on season two, and I think we accomplished something pretty cool where we took it to the next level in a lot of respects from season one, and it’s really just an extension of that.”

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Boys’ Season 3?

Though no official declaration has been made, we can make an educated estimate based on the Season 2 finale. Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) are all expected to return and were spotted during production.

Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), among the Supes who are still alive, will undoubtedly return for more combat.

So far, five new characters have joined the cast: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Nick Weschler) (Sean Patrick Flannery).

Stan Edgar, the CEO of Vought, is sure to make a few appearances (Giancarlo Esposito). Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), the mysterious and recently discovered Supe-Congresswoman, will play a key role in Season 3’s tale. Stormfront’s (Aya Cash) destiny is still unclear, however we do know she is alive.

Trailer for season 3 of The Boys

The Boys have returned. At least, that’s how it feels. The fresh new, bloody trailer will undoubtedly make you feel as if you’re knee-deep in the mayhem of season three. During a South by Southwest panel for the series, a teaser trailer was released.

It starts with Butcher injecting himself with the Compound V drug and shooting lasers from his eyes. As the trailer progresses, his increasing strength becomes even more clear when he easily dispatches a supe.

Season 3 of ‘the Boys’ Will Have How Many Episodes?

Season 3 of The Boys will follow the same pattern as previous seasons. There will be eight episodes in total, although little is known about them at this time.

We do know the titles of two episodes that give us a hint as to what we’ll be seeing next in the plot. “Payback” is the title of the first episode. It was confirmed by Kripke on his official Twitter account in October 2020.

