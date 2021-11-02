The BeeKeeper Release Date : Coming in 2022?

You can’t get enough of the buzz. We know, we know. But you’ll be happy to know that it’s finally time for the world premiere of our new original series, The Beekeeper! It’s a suspenseful drama about an obsessive honey bee keeper who takes his obsession too far and puts his family in danger.

The Beekeeper All About : Everything We Know So Far

For an as-yet-untitled thriller from Miramax Studios, Jason Statham has inked a new contract.

‘Lightning-paced thriller steeped in the mythology of Bee Keeping’ is the working title for an upcoming action film from actor and stuntman Jason Statham, who will star alongside Rosario Dawson (The Iceman). ‘Five Eyes’ and ‘The Hammer,’ which resulted in the 1996 box office hit, ‘London Has Fallen.’

The studio has acquired the rights to a spec script from Kurt Winner. The film is still in the early stages of production, and a lot of information is yet to be revealed. Here’s a summary of what we’ve learned so far.

The Bee Keeper Release Date : When will be Available?

As of this writing, there has yet to be an official release date announced for the film, but Miramax is aiming to start filming in September 2022. The film will be shot in Atlanta, Georgia, and London.

With that in mind, the film could be coming out between 2022 and 2023. That’s assuming the manufacturing process goes without a hitch.

We’ll keep you informed of the film’s progress and provide updates as needed.

The Bee Keeper Plotline

The majority of the narrative is currently a mystery. All we know right now is that it will be an engrossing tale in the vein of Miramax’s The Dallas Buyers Club, which was directed by Mr. Block, according to Bill Block, Miramax’s CEO.

The Bee Keeper is a new play that combines the themes of mortality, love, and family. With an unusual narrative, it will have audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘”We’re thrilled to be bringing another beloved and all-time classic film to people all over the world,’ said Block in a statement on Deadline.

The Bee Keeper Cast : Who will be in it?

We have only verified actor Jason Statham’s involvement so far.

Casting for the project is still in the early stages, so it’s possible that casting information will not be available until a few months into production. Miramax is also staffing up for its return. There is still no news on the next production.

He is currently working on his next spy movie, which will be released in 2020. Statham is one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors. You can see him in a variety of movies.

The Bee Keeper Official Trailer : When will It Be Released?

If the movie is completed by September 2022 as planned, the official trailer should arrive in 2023. However, the events are still a long time away. As a result, there may be some significant modifications that will have an impact on our anticipated release dates. Do not forget to follow us so you can learn more about what we have planned for the future.

Final Words

Stay connected with newmagazinresearch.com for more latest updates. If you have any queries then comment in the given section below.