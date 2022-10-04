The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in October 2022!

Half Bad, a trilogy of books by Sally Green that was a huge hit, is finally coming to TV this Halloween.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself takes place in the present day and is about witches who live among us and fight with each other.
Time magazine called the classic Young Adult stories “enthralling fantasy” and compared them to popular series like Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.
Fans have been waiting for a movie version of Nathan, Annalise, and Gabriel for a long time. On Halloween, they will finally be able to watch it on Netflix.
Here is all the information you need about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Release Date
According to bt, The movie The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself comes out on Netflix on Friday, October 28. This British show is based on the “Half Bad” books by Sally Green. It is a new addition to teen fantasy TV.
Nathan is only 16 years old, but because his mother was a famous witch who caused a terrible massacre, he has been closely watched for any signs that he might cause the same kind of danger and destruction that his mother did.
Now, he is stuck between two clans at war, and the lines between “good” and “evil” are getting too fuzzy for comfort. Nathan, and maybe some friends and allies he meets along the way, will have to decide the right path.
The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Instagram
Take a look at the The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Instagram account.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cast
- Nathan Byrne – Played by Jay Lycurgo
- Annalise – Played by Nadia Parkes
- Gabriel – Played by Emilien Vekemans
- Jessica- Played by Isobel Jesper Jones
- Soul – Played by Paul Ready
- Marcus Edge – Played by David Gyasi
- Ceelia – Played by Karen
- Esmie – Played by Kerry Fox
- Bjorn – Played by Fehinti Balogun
- Niall – Played by: Misha Butler
- Penelope – Played by Liz White
- Mercury – Played by Róisín Murphy
Some well-known actors are in the Half-Bad adaptation. Jay Lycurgo from Titans, Nadia Parkes from Domina as Nathan and Annalise, and Paul Ready from Motherland as Soul are just a few examples.
It also has newcomers to the big screen, like Moloko singer Róisn Murphy, who plays Mercury.
What is the Half Bad Series About?
The award-winning Half Bad trilogy took place in modern England and was about witches who lived with humans and fought with each other. Nathan is a teenager who is stuck between two sides.
His father is the most powerful and cruel witch in the world. His mother is dead, and both sides see him as a help and a danger.
Netflix has said that the TV show will have a mix of “magic, sarcasm, banter, potions in zip-lock bags, hunters, romance, loyalty, and unbreakable friendship… it’s truly f****d up ride.
It will show Nathan’s journey of self-discovery and survival along with Annalise, who is always getting into trouble, and Gabriel, who has a lot of charm.
Who is Making the Half Bad Tv Series?
If you weren’t already interested, the people who worked on The Bastard Son show this show is a must-see.
It was written by Joe Barton, who also came up with The Lazarus Project and Giri/Haji. Colm McCarthy, who directed Black Mirror, is one of the show’s directors, and Andy Serkis is one of the show’s executive producers.
Who is Doing the Soundtrack?
The new score for The Bastard Son will be done by the British electro-pop band Let’s Eat Grandma. This is another sign that the movie is going to be great.
Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth make up the duo Let’s Eat Grandma. They have released three critically acclaimed albums, including Two Ribbons, which came out in 2022.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself will be on Netflix on Friday, October 28.