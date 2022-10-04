The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Release Date: It Will Be Renewed in October 2022!

Half Bad, a trilogy of books by Sally Green that was a huge hit, is finally coming to TV this Halloween.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself takes place in the present day and is about witches who live among us and fight with each other.

Time magazine called the classic Young Adult stories “enthralling fantasy” and compared them to popular series like Harry Potter, Twilight, and The Hunger Games.

Fans have been waiting for a movie version of Nathan, Annalise, and Gabriel for a long time. On Halloween, they will finally be able to watch it on Netflix.

Here is all the information you need about The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Release Date

According to bt, The movie The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself comes out on Netflix on Friday, October 28. This British show is based on the “Half Bad” books by Sally Green. It is a new addition to teen fantasy TV.

Nathan is only 16 years old, but because his mother was a famous witch who caused a terrible massacre, he has been closely watched for any signs that he might cause the same kind of danger and destruction that his mother did.

Now, he is stuck between two clans at war, and the lines between “good” and “evil” are getting too fuzzy for comfort. Nathan, and maybe some friends and allies he meets along the way, will have to decide the right path.

The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Instagram

Take a look at the The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself Instagram account.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Cast Nathan Byrne – Played by Jay Lycurgo

Annalise – Played by Nadia Parkes

Gabriel – Played by Emilien Vekemans

Jessica- Played by Isobel Jesper Jones

Soul – Played by Paul Ready

Marcus Edge – Played by David Gyasi

Ceelia – Played by Karen

Esmie – Played by Kerry Fox

Bjorn – Played by Fehinti Balogun

Niall – Played by: Misha Butler

Penelope – Played by Liz White

Mercury – Played by Róisín Murphy Some well-known actors are in the Half-Bad adaptation. Jay Lycurgo from Titans, Nadia Parkes from Domina as Nathan and Annalise, and Paul Ready from Motherland as Soul are just a few examples. It also has newcomers to the big screen, like Moloko singer Róisn Murphy, who plays Mercury.