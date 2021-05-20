The Ball – Reggie Cannon Called to America (Bovista)

This Friday, Greg Berholder released a list of 27 players invited to the United States. In preparation for the final four of the CONCACAF League of Nations, the North American team will undertake an internship and a meeting with Switzerland on May 30th.

Reggie Cannon's good performances in Bovista once again deserve Berholder's confidence. Right-back, it is recalled, is a regular reserve in the United States, with a total of 14 hats.

Check out the team list:

Goalkeeper: Ethan Harvard (Club Bruce / PEL), Chittor Odunsey (Leicester City / ING), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake);

Security: John Brooks (Wolfsburg / ALE), Reggie Cannon (Bovista / POR), Justin Say (Bayern Munich / ALE), Sergino Test (Barcelona / ESP), Mark McKenzie (Genk / PEL), Matt Miyaska (Underlect / PEL), Tim Riam (Fulham / ING), Brian Reynolds (Roma / ITA), Anthony Robinson (Fulham / ING), Diandre Yetlin (Galatasaray / Tour);

Middle: Colin Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (RP Leipzig / ALE), Julian Green (Greater Forth / ALE), Sebastian Ledget (LA Galaxy), Weston McKenney ( Juventus / IDA), Younus Musa (Valencia / ESP) Yuil (San Jose Earthquakes);

Improved: Brendan Aronson (Salzburg / AUT), Daryl Dyke (Barnsley / ING), Matthew Hope (Schalke / ALE), Geo Raina (Borussia Dortmund / ALE), Josh Sergeant (Werter Bremen / ALE), Jordan Seabatche (Young Boys / SU) and Tim Wee (Lilly / FRA).