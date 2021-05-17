The ball – referees on the last day of the tournament (LaLiga)

The Portuguese Football Association Arbitration Board announced the nominations for the 34th and final round of the League, which begins Tuesday and ends the following day.

Here are the nominations:

Tondela-Paços de Ferreira, Tuesday (20.15 hours)

Referee: Fabio Melo

Assistants: Sergio Jesus and Andre Dias

Fourth referee: Claudio Pereira

Video Assistive Technology: Fabio Verissimo

AVAR: Pedro Martins

FC Porto Belençes: Sad, Wednesday (18 hours)

Referee: Joao Pinto

Helpers: Pedro Felisperto and Carlos Coffau

Fourth referee: Flavio Lima

Video technology: Helder Malhero

AVAR: Roy Cidad

Santa Clara Farnes, Wed (20 hours)

Referee: Joao Pinheiro

Assistants: Thiago Costa and Nono Eras

Fourth referee: David Silva

Video Technique: Andre Narciso

AVAR: Paulo Bras

Moreirense – Famalica, Wednesday (20 hours)

Referee: Manuel Oliveira

Assistants: Thiago Leandro and Paolo Miranda

Fourth referee: Roy Lima

Video Assistive Technology: Miguel Nogueira

AVAR: Jose Luzia

V. Guimarães-Benfica, Wednesday (20 hours)

Verdict: Vitor Ferreira

Assistants: Nelson Cunha and Valdemar Maya

Fourth referee: Carlos Macedo

Where: Manuel Motta

AVAR: Luciano Maya

Gilles Vicente – Boavista

Referee: Fabio Verissimo

Assistants: Bruno Rodriguez and Pedro Martins

Fourth referee: Joao Malhero Pinto

Video Technique: Rui Costa

AVAR: Joao Pisa Silva

Portimonense – SC Braga, Wednesday (20 hours)

Referee: Luis Godinho

Assistants: Roy Teixeira and Valter Ruffo

Fourth referee: Denis Gurgau

Video Technique: Thiago Martins

AVAR: Pedro Motta

National Rio Ave, Wed (20 hours)

Referee: Artur Soares Dias

Assistants: Roy Licinho and Paulo Soares

Fourth referee: Joao Gonsalves

Video Technique: Hugo Miguel

AVAR: Ricardo Santos

Sporting – Maritimo, Wednesday (21.45 hours)

Referee: Gustavo Correa

Assistants: Inacio Pereira and Luis Costa

Fourth referee: Bruno Repucho

Video technology: Nuno Almeida

AVAR: Andre Campos