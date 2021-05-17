The ball – referees on the last day of the tournament (LaLiga)

The Portuguese Football Association Arbitration Board announced the nominations for the 34th and final round of the League, which begins Tuesday and ends the following day.
Here are the nominations:
Tondela-Paços de Ferreira, Tuesday (20.15 hours)
Referee: Fabio Melo
Assistants: Sergio Jesus and Andre Dias
Fourth referee: Claudio Pereira
Video Assistive Technology: Fabio Verissimo
AVAR: Pedro Martins
FC Porto Belençes: Sad, Wednesday (18 hours)
Referee: Joao Pinto
Helpers: Pedro Felisperto and Carlos Coffau
Fourth referee: Flavio Lima
Video technology: Helder Malhero
AVAR: Roy Cidad
Santa Clara Farnes, Wed (20 hours)
Referee: Joao Pinheiro
Assistants: Thiago Costa and Nono Eras
Fourth referee: David Silva
Video Technique: Andre Narciso
AVAR: Paulo Bras
Moreirense – Famalica, Wednesday (20 hours)
Referee: Manuel Oliveira
Assistants: Thiago Leandro and Paolo Miranda
Fourth referee: Roy Lima
Video Assistive Technology: Miguel Nogueira
AVAR: Jose Luzia
V. Guimarães-Benfica, Wednesday (20 hours)
Verdict: Vitor Ferreira
Assistants: Nelson Cunha and Valdemar Maya
Fourth referee: Carlos Macedo
Where: Manuel Motta
AVAR: Luciano Maya
Gilles Vicente – Boavista
Referee: Fabio Verissimo
Assistants: Bruno Rodriguez and Pedro Martins
Fourth referee: Joao Malhero Pinto
Video Technique: Rui Costa
AVAR: Joao Pisa Silva
Portimonense – SC Braga, Wednesday (20 hours)
Referee: Luis Godinho
Assistants: Roy Teixeira and Valter Ruffo
Fourth referee: Denis Gurgau
Video Technique: Thiago Martins
AVAR: Pedro Motta
National Rio Ave, Wed (20 hours)
Referee: Artur Soares Dias
Assistants: Roy Licinho and Paulo Soares
Fourth referee: Joao Gonsalves
Video Technique: Hugo Miguel
AVAR: Ricardo Santos
Sporting – Maritimo, Wednesday (21.45 hours)
Referee: Gustavo Correa
Assistants: Inacio Pereira and Luis Costa
Fourth referee: Bruno Repucho
Video technology: Nuno Almeida
AVAR: Andre Campos