The Baker and the Beauty Season 3: Is There Any New Character Entry in Season 3?

The Baker and the Beauty, or Lehiyot Ita, is one of Israel’s most watched television series. Fans now have reason to rejoice as the romantic dramedy, which has been off since 2017, has returned for a third season!

The popular Israeli television host Assi Azar produced the popular series, which debuted in 2013 and quickly rose to the top of the ratings in Israel. In Hebrew, Lehiyot Ita means “to be with her,” but the English-subtitled version of the series was titled “The Baker and the Beauty.”

The Baker and the Beauty have spawned numerous adaptations and remakes since its debut, including an American version created by Universal Television and Keshet Studios for ABC.

Here is Everything We Currently Know About Season 3

The newest season of the show will premiere on Tuesday, October 12th, according to a brief teaser trailer that was released on October 8th.

There seems to be a lot to look forward to this season, and hopefully, viewers will finally get some closure on the cliffhangers from season two.

In addition to all of our favorite cast members like Rotem Sela, Aviv Alush, and Hila Saada, the third season will feature a guest appearance by well-known Israeli actor Omar Sharif Jr.

Plot Summary

The worlds of baker Amos Dahari (Aviv Alush) and model and heiress Noa Hollander (Rotem Sela) collide when they cross paths in Tel Aviv. In season one, Noa’s ruthless agent Tzvika (Mark Ivanir) and Amos’ ex-girlfriend Vanessa (Hila Saada) plotted to separate the couple. In season two, Noa’s father and his cunning assistant, Eden, added more obstacles to their happiness.

Seasons 1 and 2 were combined into 2 mini-movies in Israel in 2021 to serve as a reminder of the series and its prior events.

Three years have passed since the end of season 2 when season 3 begins.

In 2020, it was announced that Season 3 would have four episodes and would be the series’ last.

Also Read: Million Little Things Season 3: Where Can We Watch The Third Season of A Million Little Things?

Cast

Amos Dahari, a Mizrahi (Yemenite-Jewish) baker from Bat-Yam, is portrayed by Aviv Alush. He is 29 years old. Assaf and Merav’s brother.

Rotem Sela plays Tel Aviv-born heiress and international supermodel Noa Hollander.

Tzvika Granot, Noa’s ruthless agent, is played by Mark Ivanir.

Vanessa Maimon, Amos’ envious ex-girlfriend, is played by Hila Saada.

Dar Zuzovsky plays Eden, the helper to Noa’s father (season 2).

Assaf Dahari, Amos’s brother and an aspiring pop singer is played by Ofer Hayoun.

Amalia Dahari, played by Nava Medina, is Amos’s caring mother.

Amos’ teen sister Merav Dahari is portrayed by Shani Aviv.

The irritable father of Amos, played by Uri Gavriel, is Avi Dahari.

Yaffa Levi plays Shosh, a close friend and neighbor of Amalia.

Noa’s ex-boyfriend and Hollywood actor Pete Evans is played by Jason Lewis.

George, a Hollywood agent from Lebanon played by Omar Sharif Jr.

Release Date for the Baker and the Beauty Season 2

Since its April 13, 2022, ABC debut and nine episodes later, the romantic comedy The Baker and the Beauty has established itself as a really enjoyable pastime. Sadly, there won’t be a second season of The Baker and the Beauty. In June 2020, not long after the channel aired the season finale, the show was canceled. The cancellation of the series was brought on by its poor ratings. Critics gave The Baker and the Beaty high marks, but the channel didn’t think the show’s ratings were high enough to keep it on the air. The series, therefore, had no chance of continuing on longer than the original Israeli series.

The Baker and the Beauty Recap

The morning after Natalie’s quinceanera, Vanessa and Mateo awaken and realize what they’ve done, as shown in The Baker and the Beauty Season 1 Episode 9. During Vanessa’s conversation with Daniel, who requests that she review his job offer from Thomas Gold, Mateo flees through the restroom. Vanessa is still donning the same outfit that she wore to Natalie’s party, which Daniel notices. He quickly departs, assuming she spent the night with Marlow.

Also Read: Blown Away Season 4 Release Date: Have They Decided to Cancel the Show?

A real estate investor contacts the Garcia family and offers to buy the cafe just as it is about to open. Natalie is unimpressed, despite the fact that Daniel and Mateo don’t seem to mind because they want to carry on with their lives. She then rejects. She then stops by Vanessa’s open house to see if she has heard from him. She discovers Mateo’s necklace there.

Where Can I See It?

The program will be broadcast live and on-demand in Hebrew on Keshet 12. It’s unclear for English-speaking viewers whether or when Amazon Prime will broadcast the show with subtitles.

The beloved show’s final season is expected to consist of four episodes.

According to Mark Ivanir, who plays Tzvika Granot, “By the end of production there was a feeling of parting from a family. We have been working together for eight years and I hope we can be in touch.”

Filming for Lehiyot Ita took place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been in production for the past year.

The cast at their initial table read in November 2020 is shown here.

Some cast members, like Ivanir, who reside outside of Israel faced logistical difficulties as a result of the pandemic. A few cases and covid scares that occurred during filming had an impact on the shooting schedule, according to Ivanir.

Conclusion

The Baker and the Beauty, or Lehiyot Ita, is one of Israel’s most popular television shows. The romantic dramedy has been off since 2017 but will return for a third season. This season will feature guest appearances from Omar Sharif Jr. and Rotem Sela. The Baker and the Beauty will not be returning for a second season. The cancellation of the series was brought on by its poor ratings.

Critics gave the show high marks, but the channel didn’t think the ratings were high enough to keep it on the air. The final season of Israeli drama Lehiyot Ita will be broadcast live and on-demand in Hebrew on Keshet 12.

Filming for the show took place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Some cast members, like Mark Ivanir, who resides outside of Israel faced logistical difficulties due to the crisis.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Baker and the Beauty Coming Back?

The program was canceled by ABC in June 2020 after just one season. Now, viewers are hoping that the show’s surge in Netflix popularity will lead to a season two revival. The Baker and the Beauty showrunner Dean Georgaris and Nathalie Kelley, who portrays Noa Hamilton, recently discussed the possibility with Newsweek.

What Should I Watch After Baker and the Beauty?

Being romantic comedy series, Jane the Virgin and The Baker and the Beauty are also a little whimsical, jovial, and playful. After finishing The Baker and the Beauty on Netflix, you can stream all five seasons of Jane the Virgin because the two shows are very complementary to one another.

How Many Episodes Are There in Season 3 of Beauty and the Baker?

4 episodes.