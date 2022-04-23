The Accountant 2: Will There Be an Accountant 2 Movie?

Set your calendars for The Accountant 2, which will once again entertain us with its action, drama, and suspense. The Accountant is a 2016 thriller film from the United States. Gavin O’Connor directed the film, and Bill Dubuque wrote the screenplay.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film grossed $155 million worldwide. When it comes to sequels, it’s usually the fan response and box office results that determine whether or not there will be the 3rd installment.

If you’re looking for another chance to watch Ben Affleck in a desk role, you’ve come to the perfect place. We’ll go through everything we know about The Accountant 2 thus far, including the release date, cast, reaction from fans, and plot. So keep an eye on us.

Is the Accountant 2 Set to Be Released?

Gavin O’Connor, the filmmaker of “The Accountant,” revealed the sequel to CinemaBlend’s “ReelBlend” podcast. When asked if he would make a sequel to the film, he stated that he would not “We’re working on a sequel to ‘Accountant,'” he said.

That transaction was just completed. We’re re-enacting ‘The Accountant.'” This information was released on September 2, 2021, indicating that pre-production is still in its early phases.

O’Connor made no mention of a script, implying that fans of the original picture will have to wait a long time to see it on the big screen.

Has the Accountant 2’s Plot Been Revealed?

The story of “The Accountant” has always been Christian’s, but that won’t always remain the case for the second and — scream — third installments. That’s correct, according to Gavin O’Connor, the third feature is also in the works.

“I’ve always wanted to do three because, what, the second one will be more with — we’ll integrate his brother into the plot,” he told ReelBlend. “As a result, Bernthal will have more screen time in the sequel.

The third film will be “Rain Man on steroids,” as I like to call it. The third film will focus on the two brothers, who are an odd couple. The third is going to be a friend shot.” That’s all there is to it.

The Wolff brothers will be the center of the next two “Accountant” films, giving Bernthal more opportunities to shine. In the concluding scene of the first film, the two put their differences aside and agreed to meet a week after the gunfire at Blackburn’s house.

It’ll be intriguing to see where these two cross paths and what they have planned. The combination of Christian’s intelligence and Braxton’s bravado should make for a fascinating plot.

The Accountant 2’s Ensemble Cast

In an interview with ReelBlend, O’Connor revealed that the Wolff brothers’ cast will remain intact. That is, Affleck and Bernthal will very certainly return.

Apart from them, Anna Kendrick will play Dana Cummings, Cynthia Addai-Robinson will play Marybeth Medina, J K Simmons will play Ray King, Jon Bernthal will play Braxton, and Robert C. Treveiler will play Chris’s father/The Colonel, and Alison Wright will play Justine.

Trailer for The Accountant 2

Conclusion

“The Accountant” was one of the year’s better crime dramas. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal star in the film as siblings who have quite different lives.

Christian Wolff, played by Affleck, is an autistic forensic accountant, whereas Braxton Wolff, played by Bernthal, is a hitman for the film’s major antagonist, Lamar Blackburn (John Lithgow).

The film received mixed reviews from critics and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 52 percent. On the aggregate site, “The Accountant” has a great audience score of 76 percent, indicating that audiences disliked the thriller.

